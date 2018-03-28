The Asian Age | News

Cyber agency asks Net users not to share ‘personal info’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 28, 2018, 6:39 am IST
The agency clarified that the advisory has been issued in the backdrop of data being leaked from Facebook.

Ministry of information and technology had asked the Cambridge Analytica, the company from where the data was allegedly compromised, last week to provide the list of its clients as well as the source of data collected from India.
New Delhi: Country’s premiere cyber security agency, Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In), has in advisory asked Internet users not to share their personally identifiable information (PII) on social media platforms like Facebook or their mobile applications.

In view of recent incidents of data theft the CERT has cautioned not to give out details regarding the Aadhar card or even their electoral and vote preferences. CERT deals with cases of internet hacking, phishing and securing the country’s Internet domain against any “external cyber attacks”. The agency has in its advisory also clarified that internet users should not share information regarding PIN, passwords, credit card details, banking details, passport information and to keep them a secret to protect their own safety and security.

The agency clarified that the advisory has been issued in the backdrop of data being leaked from Facebook. CERT claimed that in view of these recent developments internent users have been asked to take “diligent measures to safeguard their personal data”.

Ministry of information and technology had asked the Cambridge Analytica, the company from where the data was allegedly compromised, last week to provide the list of its clients as well as the source of data collected from India. It has been alleged that some political parties had roped in the company to help improve their electoral prospects. CERT said internet users should be cautious and not provide private information as well as never disclose their location.

While suggesting some more preventive measures the agency said social media users should immediately approach the help desk of the concerned social media platform in case of a data breach incident, and also lodge a complaint with the cyber wing of the police.

