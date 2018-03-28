The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 28, 2018 | Last Update : 01:41 PM IST

India, All India

Bombay Banksy: Graffiti resembling British artist's work appear on city walls

ANI
Published : Mar 28, 2018, 11:57 am IST
Updated : Mar 28, 2018, 11:56 am IST

The symbols have been spotted on the exterior boundary walls of Victoria church in Mahim and Kohinoor Square in central Mumbai.

Banksy's satirical street art and subversive epigrams combine dark humour with graffiti executed in a distinctive stenciling technique. (Photo: ANI)
 Banksy's satirical street art and subversive epigrams combine dark humour with graffiti executed in a distinctive stenciling technique. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: In recent times, the Mumbai city has witnessed strange spray-painted symbols on the walls, billboards, and pillars, which look like triangle with a wavy line underneath.

The symbols have been spotted on the exterior boundary walls of Victoria church in Mahim and Kohinoor Square near Shiv Sena Bhavan in central Mumbai.

The graffitis look similar to the work of anonymous British graffiti artist who has been named as Banksy.

Banksy's satirical street art and subversive epigrams combine dark humour with graffiti executed in a distinctive stenciling technique.

Now this arises the question, is there a Banksy in Mumbai?

'We first saw someone painting this symbol in December, don't know the identity of the person," said a passerby to news agency ANI.

However, another passerby has claimed that the painting made on walls of India Bulls, which is bigger in size than the others, has been made by an Indian, "This painting was made in the month of December. The person who made this painting looked like an Indian."

Tags: graffitis, spray-painted symbols, british graffiti artist, banksy
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

2

Farhan Akhtar denies playing cop opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3

3

James Webb space telescope launch delayed to 2020

4

Breaking barriers: Bride rides horse as wedding ritual in Rajasthan

5

One in seven teens are ‘sexting,’ says new research

more

Editors' Picks

Next generation of fake news will be empowered by Artificial Intelligence and be far more sophisticated, and even more disastrous.

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

Scrutiny of Facebook has intensified following reports that it failed to prevent the data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica from amassing personal information about millions of users - possibly used to aid Donald Trump's campaign - and that the social network has been collecting Android users' phone call and text message histories without notice.

Will Mark Zuckerberg be able to boldly fix Facebook crisis?

Kangana Ranaut.

Feminism is a movement that has to take over the world, says Kangana Ranaut

Arizona had been a key hub for Uber, with about half of the company’s 200 self-driving cars and a staff of hundreds.

Uber tests suspended, Mobileye calls for revalidation

Rana Daggubati played the role of Bhallaladeva in director SS Rajamouli's Baahubali.

Rana Daggubati voices Thanos in the Telugu version of Avengers

more

ALSO FROMLife

The fair, in its sixth edition features works from 32 countries. Asian largest contemporary art fair continues to see steady growth from the China market with its new generation of collectors (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong's Art Basel fair see installations, paintings from around world

Growing social media outrage against HDFC Bank prompted Head of Corporate Communication, Neeraj Jha, come forward to take stock of situation and declare that the spikes are being removed. (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

Twitter protest prompts bank's Mumbai branch to remove anti-homeless spikes

The nerve-wrecking match concluded with BHC team as winners of the prestigious SCP Cup 10 Goal Polo Championship. (All photos: ARC)

Southern Command Polo Cup 2018: Army performs motorcycle stunts for the Cup's 71st year

From tailoring to trench coats to umbrellas, sneakers and bizarre designs Tokyo Fashion Week showcased innovative styles. (Photos: AP)

Tokyo Fashion Week showcases ecclectic mix of trendy and bizarre

From rhinos showing a peak in numbers in India, to a cat being reunited with owner after 12 years, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

For three months a year, in the winter time Bedouin Arab herders take their 130 camels to graze on the shores of the Dead Sea, at the lowest place on Earth. (Photos: AP)

Bedouin herders get back to roots for camel birthing

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham