India, All India

Now, Jharkhand govt orders to shut illegal slaughterhouses

PTI
Published : Mar 28, 2017, 3:47 pm IST
Updated : Mar 28, 2017, 3:47 pm IST

(Photo: PTI/Representational)
Ranchi: Following Uttar Pradesh government's action against illegal slaughterhouses, Jharkhand government on Monday ordered closure of illegal abattoirs within 72 hours.

The step was taken keeping in view the overall public order, safety and health of the general public, an official release said in Ranchi.

Principal Secretary (Home) S K G Rahate wrote to all deputy commissioners, senior superintendents of police, superintendents of police, municipalities and notified area committees to take steps for closure of illegal abattoirs.

Stating that notice must be issued to all illegal slaughter houses for closing operations within 72 hours, the letter asked the officials not to allow any illegal abattoirs to operate within their jurisdictions.

Rahate also said that valid slaughter houses must ensure compliance of the rules and regulations laid down by the Animal Husbandry Department and Health Department.

Tags: slaughterhouses, illegal
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

