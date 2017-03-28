The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 28, 2017 | Last Update : 02:32 AM IST

India, All India

Four GST bills are tabled in House, 40 per cent ceiling set

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 28, 2017, 1:09 am IST
Updated : Mar 28, 2017, 1:07 am IST

All these are money bills, so RS can’t block them; debate on all four bills will be held together.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The government on Monday introduced four bills in the Lok Sabha which will help in the rollout of the landmark Goods and Services Tax across the country. The bills that were tabled will fix the maximum rate of GST at 40 per cent, besides ensuring the setting up of an anti-profiteering authority and arrests for evading taxes.

There were, however, loud protests from the Opposition which said it was not listed in the day’s House agenda. Countering this, minister of state for parliamentary affairs S.S. Ahluwalia said the bills were uploaded on the government’s website at midnight on Friday.

The Opposition MPs wondered how the government expected members to check the website at midnight and asked why the issue was not discussed at the meeting of the business advisory committee last week. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, dismissed the Opposition objections, saying the bills were sent to the members on Saturday morning and there was nothing wrong in these being tabled.

GST, which has been touted as the biggest tax reform since Independence, has entered the last lap and its passage by Parliament will pave the way for integrating India as one tax country, wherein multiple state and Central levies would be replaced by a single tax.

The bills were introduced as money bills in the Lok Sabha, which means the Rajya Sabha can debate on them but its vote was not binding for their passage.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the IGST Bill: “The Integrated Goods and Services Tax Bill provides for... tax on all inter-state supplies of goods and services or both, except supply of alcoholic liquor for human consumption at a rate to be notified not exceeding 40 per cent, as recommended by the GST Council”.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley introduced a Central Goods and Service Tax, or CGST, Bill, which will amalgamate all indirect Central government levies like sales tax, service tax, excise duty, additional customs duty (countervailing duty), special additional duty of customs, surcharges and cesses.

CGST provides for a maximum tax of 20 per cent. The actual rates will, however, be a four-tier tax structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent as approved by the GST Council.

The peak rate of 40 per cent is only an enabling provision for financial emergencies. He also introduced a separate Union Territory GST Bill will take care of taxation in UTs of Chandigarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshad-weep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

The third bill to be introduced was a bill on Integrated-GST which is to be levied and collected by the Centre on inter-state supply of goods and services.

The IGST law provides for a maximum tax of 40 per cent. Mr Jaitley also introduced a fourth legislation called GST (Compensation to States) Bill 2017, that provides for a mechanism for making good any loss of revenue of states from introduction of GST in first five years of rollout.

All the four bills will be taken up for discussion together.

Tags: goods and services tax (gst), arun jaitley, lok sabha, rajya sabha, opposition
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

This Chennai temple distributes brownies, sandwiches for prasad

2

Official images of Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus appear online

3

Internet providers can now sell user's browser history

4

Archaeologists discover world's largest capstone in Telangana

5

'Everything was so personal': Ranbir thanks Gauri in special letter

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham