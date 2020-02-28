Candlelight vigil against Delhi violence

The participants in the march demanded action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra who is accused of having inciting the mob in Delhi.

BENGALURU: Protesting against the alleged police atrocities and the Union government’s silence on the riots in the national capital for 69 hours, women protesters at Bilal Bagh in the city where a protest is on against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NPR and NRC, took out a candlelight vigil and observed two minutes silence for those who had died, on Thursday. The participants in the march demanded action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra who is accused of having inciting the mob in Delhi. With their protest entering the 20th day, the women protestors have decided not to budge till the government repeals the CAA. An inter-faith solidarity meet was also conducted at the venue. A few days ago, Sikh youths had performed Kirtan to show their support for the protestors. On February 24, the organisers of the protest had installed CCTV cameras. “Yes, the cameras were installed to protect women protestors. Nothing should go wrong. This is for the security of the protestors,” said Saqib Idrees, a volunteer at the protest. On Wednesday, the city police had denied permission to hold protests against the riot in the national capital. According to the volunteers, the protest titled, ‘Bengaluru Stands with Delhi’ was turned down citing security concerns.