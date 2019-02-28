Thursday, Feb 28, 2019 | Last Update : 12:09 PM IST

India, All India

We will blast store: Karachi Bakery receives threat over name row

ANI
Published : Feb 28, 2019, 11:15 am IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2019, 11:15 am IST

Based on the complaint filed by Bengaluru's Karachi Bakery manager, a case has been case registered.

Following an uproar on social media, the bakery put out a confirmation that the essence of the bakery was 'absolutely Indian by heart' (Photo: Twitter/ @prajwalmanipal)
 Following an uproar on social media, the bakery put out a confirmation that the essence of the bakery was 'absolutely Indian by heart' (Photo: Twitter/ @prajwalmanipal)

Bengaluru: The manager of Karachi Bakery's Bengaluru outlet claimed to have received a call threatening to 'blast the store' if the word 'Karachi' was not removed from the name board.

As per Bengaluru police, the caller identified himself as Vicky Shetty, an "underworld don".

Based on the complaint filed by the manager, P Sukumar, a case has been case registered at the Indiranagar police station and a probe has been initiated.

The incident comes nearly a week after 12-15 men stormed into the bakery to question the origin of its name and demand the management to remove the word 'Karachi' in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

The group of men reportedly asked the staff present at the bakery for the name and credentials of the owner.

Following an uproar on social media, the bakery put out a confirmation that the essence of the bakery was "absolutely Indian by heart", adding that the owners had moved to India during the partition.

Tags: pulwama terror attack, karachi bakery, bengaluru
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

Randeep Surjewala, in a tweet, alleged that the prime minister was 'hell-bent on creating a video conference record' when the entire country was praying for return of its braveheart pilot. (Photo: PTI)

Modi has misplaced priorities, desperate only for re-election: Congress

The 38-year-old has been a fighter pilot for 16 years and is the son of a decorated and senior officer of the Air Force. (@OfficialDGISPR/Twitter)

A true soldier, look how bravely he spoke: IAF pilot Abhinandan’s father

Multiple agencies are involved in the operation which is underway to rescue the miners trapped in the mine located at Ksan near Lyteiñ River in East Jaintia Hills. (Photo: File)

Second body recovered retrieved from Meghalaya coal mine

The telephonic conversation confirmed that the US supported India’s decision to take target terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest training camp. (Photo; File)

US supports IAF strike on Jaish camp in Pak, Mike Pompeo tells Ajit Doval

MOST POPULAR

1

Spotify launches in India @Rs 119 per month

2

India’s first 4G/5G chip developed by Signalchip

3

Facebook Watch to broadcast El Clasico live and free in India

4

Airbus, OneWeb launch first satellite

5

World’s tiniest baby boy born in Tokyo

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham