Thursday, Feb 28, 2019 | Last Update : 06:29 PM IST

India, All India

VVIP chopper deal: AgustaWestland tells Delhi HC it will withdraw arbitration

PTI
Published : Feb 28, 2019, 5:51 pm IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2019, 5:51 pm IST

AgustaWestland said it will pursue the remedy available under the law by filing a civil suit in India.

AgustaWestland had invoked the arbitration clause in the contract for supplying 12 VVIP choppers to the Indian Air Force after the deal was scrapped in 2014. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)
 AgustaWestland had invoked the arbitration clause in the contract for supplying 12 VVIP choppers to the Indian Air Force after the deal was scrapped in 2014. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)

New Delhi: Anglo-Italian firm AgustaWestland on Thursday told the Delhi High Court it will withdraw arbitration proceedings which were initiated by it following the scrapping of contracts to supply 12 VVIP choppers to the Indian Air Force.

The firm also said it will pursue the remedy available under the law by filing a civil suit in India.

Justice Prathiba M Singh was hearing a petition by the central government seeking to restrain AgustaWestland from continuing with the arbitration process initiated by it in the wake of scrapping of the contracts.

The Centre has said the arbitration proceedings cannot continue as several criminal cases were pending against the firm and last December British national Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman in the deal, was extradited from Dubai and is lodged in Tihar jail.

After recording the statement of the counsel for the firm and noting that the Centre has no objection to it, provided its objections are kept open, the high court disposed of the government's petition.

Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand said the government does not have any objection if it wants to withdraw the arbitration proceedings but the objections should be kept open.

The court disposed of the petition with the direction that the firm shall withdraw the claim petition before the arbitral tribunal within two weeks and granted it liberty to file go for civil proceedings.

The high court had earlier agreed to examine the plea and had issued a notice to AgustaWestland on the plea filed by the Ministry of Defence. It had said however that at this stage, no injunction order can be passed as it has not seen the arbitral record and none of the orders passed by the arbitral tribunal has been placed before it.

AgustaWestland had invoked the arbitration clause in the contract for supplying 12 VVIP choppers to the Indian Air Force after the deal was scrapped in 2014. The arbitration is pending before a tribunal comprising William W Park, Justice (retd) BN Srikrishna and Justice (retd) BP Jeevan Reddy.

The Centre had earlier said there were several criminal proceedings going on against AgustaWestland and sought an injunction on the arbitration. It had said the dispute in the present case is non-arbitrable as per the laws of India because serious and substantiated allegations of corrupt practices, bribery and fraud are involved in the instant case.

The Centre had argued that the arbitral proceedings deserve to be stayed as the mandate of the arbitral tribunal stands terminated in terms of Section 29A of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act.

Section 29A of the Act makes it mandatory to complete the proceedings within 12 months (additional 6 months, in some circumstances) from the date arbitral tribunal enters upon the reference.

However, the firm had opposed it saying this case was not governed by the provisions of Section 29A of the Act, as the arbitral proceedings had commenced much prior to the Amendment Act of 2015 coming into force.

Tags: agustawestland scam, vvip choppers, delhi high court, indian air force
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

This is the seventh consecutive day that Pakistan has targeted forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC). (Representational Image)

Woman killed, jawan injured as Pak shells 6 sectors in Poonch, Rajouri

Following an allegation of a doctor being physically assaulted by patient's relatives, junior doctors of Gandhi Hospital here continued their protest on Thursday over the safety and security of the doctors. (Photo: ANI)

Doctors continue protest over physical assaults in TN; urges protection

The child rights activist also appealed to spiritual leaders, media, the youth of both the countries to work with their governments in restoring peace. (Photo: File)

Work together to uproot terrorism: Satyarthi urges Modi, Imran

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said Wednesday evening that the pilot would be released as a peace gesture. (Photo: File)

Pak will free pilot tomorrow after India pressure on unconditional release

MOST POPULAR

1

MS Dhoni slams 350 sixes in international cricket, becomes first Indian to do so

2

We will blast store: Karachi Bakery receives threat over name row

3

Spotify launches in India @Rs 119 per month

4

India’s first 4G/5G chip developed by Signalchip

5

Facebook Watch to broadcast El Clasico live and free in India

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham