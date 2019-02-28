Thursday, Feb 28, 2019 | Last Update : 08:56 AM IST

India, All India

US, UK, France move to UNSC to ban Masood Azhar in fresh proposal

PTI
Published : Feb 28, 2019, 8:32 am IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2019, 8:54 am IST

The fresh proposal was moved Wednesday by the three permanent veto-wielding members of the 15-nation Security Council.

The Security Council Sanctions Committee will have 10 working days to consider the fresh proposal submitted by the three members. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The Security Council Sanctions Committee will have 10 working days to consider the fresh proposal submitted by the three members. (Photo: PTI/File)

United Nations: The US, the UK and France have moved a fresh proposal in the UN Security Council to designate Pakistan-based terror group JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, a listing that will subject him to a global travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo.

The fresh proposal was moved Wednesday by the three permanent veto-wielding members of the 15-nation Security Council.

The Security Council Sanctions Committee will have 10 working days to consider the fresh proposal submitted by the three members.

The proposal is the fourth such bid at the UN in the last 10 years to list Azhar as a global terrorist.

In 2009, India moved a proposal to designate Azhar, whose UN-proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the suicide attack against Indian security forces in Pulwama on February 14 in which over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed.

In 2016 again, India moved the proposal with the P3 - the United States, the United Kingdom and France in the UN's 1267 Sanctions Committee to ban Azhar, also the mastermind of the attack on the air base in Pathankot in January 2016.

In 2017, the P3 nations moved a similar proposal again.

However, on all occasions, China, a veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council, blocked India's proposal from being adopted by the Sanctions Committee.

 It remains to be seen how China will vote on the proposal this time.

 China, a close ally of Pakistan, has consistently blocked moves first by India and later by the US, the UK and France to designate Azhar as a global terrorist by the 1267 Committee by putting technical holds.

 France assumes the crucial rotating presidency of the UN Security Council in March. At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and many injured on February 14 in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a JeM suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

 India has strongly reiterated its appeal to all members of the international community to support the proposal to list terrorists, including Azhar, as designated terrorists under the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council, and to ban terrorist organizations operating from territories controlled by Pakistan.

Tags: un security council, us, the uk, france, jaish-e-mohammed, masood azhar
Location: United States, New York

Latest From India

Congress president Rahul Gandhi reads a joint statement after the Opposition parties’ meet at Parliament House complex in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

Opposition blasts ‘blatant politicisation’ of sacrifices

Union Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo:ANI)

India can do what US did to Osama, says Arun Jaitley

Air Marshal Simhakutty Varthaman (Retd) with his wife

Dad sees fiction became fact as son becomes PoW

Defence Ministry Spokesperson Lt. Col. Devender Anand said the firing resulted in several casualties on the Pakistani side. (Photo: Representational/File)

5 Pakistan Army posts destroyed in retaliatory action

MOST POPULAR

1

Facebook Watch to broadcast El Clasico live and free in India

2

Airbus, OneWeb launch first satellite

3

World’s tiniest baby boy born in Tokyo

4

Trump promises North Korea 'AWESOME' future ahead of nuclear talks

5

Indian student invovled in destroying dozens of computers in New York college

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham