Supreme Court to hear plea against eviction of tribals today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear on Thursday an application filed by the Centre seeking modification of the February 13 order directing “forest dwelling Scheduled Tribes” (FDST) and “other traditional forest dwellers” (OTFDs) whose claims have been rejected must be evicted by the States governments concerned.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Navin Sinha directed the application seeking suspension of the order to be listed for hearing on Thursday after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta made a “mention” for urgent listing.

The S-G submitted that the Scheduled Tribes and other traditional forest dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 was enacted in the larger interests of tribals, farmers and forest dwelling communities.

The Central government wanted to take a holistic re-look at the subject matter so that their interests are protected. He further said that the Centre had taken the initiative to seek modification of the order as it received feedback from the affected people from various states.

In its application the Centre submitted that as a result of the order dated 13.2.2019 passed by this Court a large number of tribal and other forest dwellers would be liable to be evicted by the state governments without observance of due process of law.