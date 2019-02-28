Rajnath Singh: Kept our words by avenging Pulwama hit

He said India targeted the terrorists’ camps in Pakistan, not its army nor civilians, during the Tuesday’s airstrikes.

Bilashpur (Chhattisgarh): Referring to Tuesday’s airstrikes by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the terror camps in Pakistan, Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had kept his words that the sacrifice made by jawans in Pulwama attack would not be allowed to go waste.

Addressing a public meeting here, Mr Singh said India’s security system was too strong to allow enemies to escape and it would prove an unsparing “Sudarshan Chakra” for them.

“Any interference in our security is unacceptable and will be dealt strongly,” he said and dismissed any disputes relating to Kashmir, saying, “Kashmir is ours and it will remain with us”.

“Prime Minister had assured the nation that the sacrifices of jawans in Pulwama attack will not be allowed to go waste. And we did it (with the airstrikes),” he reiterated.

He said Pakistan had been repeatedly asked not to harbour terrorists in its soil. But, the neighbouring country failed to heed to India’s requests.

He, however, added “We are prepared to cooperate with other countries to root out terrorism.”

He said India targeted the terrorists’ camps in Pakistan, not its army nor civilians, during the Tuesday’s airstrikes.