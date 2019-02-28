PM’s mega video conference with BJP workers soon amid Opposition criticism

Cong, AAP have criticised ruling party and PM for going ahead with 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot' event after capture of IAF pilot by Pak.

Through this event, PM Modi is aiming to mobilise support from the citizens and motivating workers for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will interact with over 1 crore BJP workers and volunteers from 15,000 locations across the country. The party claims that it will be the “world’s largest video conference”.

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have criticised the ruling party and PM Modi for going ahead with the “Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot” event after the capture of an Indian Air Force pilot by Pakistan.

“It is shameful that while India awaits the return of Wing Commander Abhinandan, our Prime Time PM cannot stop campaigning even for a few minutes. We stand with our soldiers & will continue to question the Modi Govt on their apathy,” the opposition party tweeted.

“Glaring case of misplaced priorities! 132 Cr Indians pray for safe & immediate return of India’s brave-heart Wing Comm, Abhinandan but Modiji desperate only for re-election. Congress cancelled its imp CWC & Rally today. Pradhan Sevak hell-bent on creating a Video Conf. record! (sic)” Surjewala posted.

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had postponed his hunger strike - scheduled to begin on March 1 - due to the "prevailing Indo-Pak situation", tweeted:

I wud urge the PM to postpone this. At this moment, we as a nation, need to spend all our energies and time to get the IAF pilot back safely andto sternly deal wid Pak. https://t.co/HKgBeqSe8a — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 28, 2019

Through this event, PM Modi is aiming to mobilise support from the citizens and motivating workers for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The interaction will be live on all social media channels of the BJP and PM Modi.