Thursday, Feb 28, 2019 | Last Update : 03:45 AM IST

India, All India

No violent incidents on Kashmiris: Govt

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Feb 28, 2019, 2:28 am IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2019, 2:42 am IST

The A-G told a bench that the Supreme Court’s intervention had been an effective deterrent.

Supreme Court
 Supreme Court

New Delhi: Attorney-general K.K. Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday that not a single instance of violence has happened ever since the order was passed on February 22 asking nodal officers in the states to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students.

The A-G told a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna that the Supreme Court’s intervention to protect Kashmiris and minorities from mob violence in the wake of Pulwama incidents had been an effective deterrent. The court had directed the Centre, chief secretaries and police chiefs of several states to protect Kashmiris and minority communities, especially students, from backlash in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack that claimed the lives of over 40 CRPF personnel.

On hearing the submission by Mr Venugopal, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said there was no need to pass any further orders on the issue. The court, however, asked the Centre and 10 states to file their responses in seven days, explaining the violence against Kashmiri students. In the last hearing the A-G had told the court that the Centre had already issued advisories to the states to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students and nodal officers had also been put in place.

The court had directed the chief secretaries and director generals of pol-ice of various states were asked to take immediate steps in this regard.

Tags: supreme court, kashmiri students, pulwama incident

Latest From India

Defence Ministry Spokesperson Lt. Col. Devender Anand said the firing resulted in several casualties on the Pakistani side. (Photo: Representational/File)

5 Pakistan Army posts destroyed in retaliatory action

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court to hear plea against eviction of tribals today

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Punjab govt seeks Rs 412cr for dam to stop water to Pakistan

Union home minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: File | PTI)

Rajnath Singh: Kept our words by avenging Pulwama hit

MOST POPULAR

1

World’s tiniest baby boy born in Tokyo

2

Trump promises North Korea 'AWESOME' future ahead of nuclear talks

3

Indian student invovled in destroying dozens of computers in New York college

4

Here's how you can retire in style!

5

Skoda’s Kamiq breaks cover ahead of Geneva debut

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham