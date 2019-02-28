'Let India speak in one voice': Jaitley on Oppn's 'politicisation' remark

'Please introspect - 'Your ill-advised statement is being used by Pakistan to bolster its case',' tweeted Jaitley.

'Cross border terror attack in Pulwama was a reality. Balakot Operation was India’s anti-terror preemptive strike to defend its sovereignty. The whole nation has spoken in one voice. Why, then is India’s opposition alleging that Govt is politicising our anti-terror Ops?' Jaitley said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday asked the Opposition to "introspect" on its "blatant politicisation" of the sacrifices made by the armed forces and said Pakistan is using the "ill-advised statement" to strengthen its claims.

A day after India carried out aerial strikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Balakot in Pakistan in which a "large number" of terrorists were killed, Jammu and Kashmir saw heightened military activity on Wednesday, with Pakistani jets violating the Indian air space and dropping some bombs in Rajouri sector after which one of their fighters was shot down.

"Cross border terror attack in Pulwama was a reality. Balakot Operation was India’s anti-terror preemptive strike to defend its sovereignty. The whole nation has spoken in one voice. Why, then is India’s opposition alleging that Govt is politicising our anti-terror Ops?" Jaitley said.

Following Pakistan's action, India said it foiled an attempt by Pakistan Air Force to carry out strikes in Jammu and Kashmir by shooting down an F-16 fighter plane while losing its own MiG-21 jet after which a pilot was “missing in action”.

"My appeal to India’s Opposition - “Let the country speak in one voice”. Please introspect - “Your ill-advised statement is being used by Pakistan to bolster its case”," read another tweet by Jaitley.

Hitting back at Jaitley, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the BJP-led central government required "real introspection."

"Entire opposition stood as one backing the armed forces & the Govt. Still, Amit Shah & entire BJP resorted to credit-seeking for the sacrifice of our martyrs & indulged in blaming the Congress provocatively," Surjewala tweeted.

Earlier today, the leaders of 21 political parties expressed their solidarity with the armed forces while expressing deep anguish over the "blatant politicisation" of the sacrifices made by the forces by the "leaders of the ruling party."

The meeting of leaders of 21 political parties condemned the "dastardly" Pulwama terror attack by JeM. However, the leaders observed that "the Prime Minister has, regrettably, not convened an-all party meeting as per the established practice in our democracy," stating that "national security must transcend narrow political considerations."

Expressing concerns on the "emerging security situation", the opposition leaders "urged the government to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity and integrity."