Thursday, Feb 28, 2019 | Last Update : 03:44 AM IST

India, All India

IAF pilot in Pak hands after dogfight, Imran offers talks to defuse tensions

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 28, 2019, 2:25 am IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2019, 2:41 am IST

This was the first duel between the IAF and PAF since the 1971 war.

File photo of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (2nd from left).
 File photo of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (2nd from left).

New Delhi: In a setback to India, an Indian Air Force fighter pilot, identified as Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, was captured alive by the Pakistani military after a dogfight in the skies between his MiG-21 Bison fighter and a Pakistan Air Force fighter on Wednesday after the PAF violated Indian airspace. India said Pakistan had “responded this morning by using its Air Force to target military installations on the Indian side”, and that a Pakistani fighter aircraft was shot down, adding the IAF too lost a MiG-21 fighter. New Delhi also said the Pakistani attempts were foiled successfully by India’s “instant response” and alertness, a day after the IAF struck terror camps of the Jaish-e-Mohammed at Balakot in Pakistan. This was the first duel between the IAF and PAF since the 1971 war.

By Wednesday evening, the Indian government had summoned Pakistan’s acting high commissioner and issued a demarche to lodge a strong protest over the “unprovoked act of aggression”, adding that “India reserves the right to take firm and decisive action” to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity. New Delhi also said “a dossier was handed over to Pakistan with specific details of JeM’s complicity in the Pulwama terror attack and the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan”.

After disturbing footage from Pakistan went viral on the social media of the captured IAF officer being beaten up and later given a cup of tea by his
captors, India also strongly objected to “Pakistan’s vulgar display of injured personnel of the Indian Air Force in violation of all norms of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Convention”. New Delhi also told Islamabad “to ensure that no harm comes to the Indian defence personnel in its custody”, adding “India also expects his immediate and safe return”. Pakistan is likely to treat the captured IAF pilot as a prisoner of war. The capture evoked memories of another IAF officer, (then Flight Lieutenant) K. Nachiketa, who was captured by the Pakistanis during the Kargil war and later released.

Soon after the capture of the IAF pilot on Wednesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warned against any “miscalculation” in case of an escalation in conflict with India and offered to defuse tensions through talks. “Our action was only intended to convey that if you can come into our country, we can do the same,” he said, adding that the IAF pilot was in his country’s custody and that Pakistan simply wanted to show its capability.

On Wednesday afternoon, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: “Pakistan has responded this morning by using its Air Force to target military installations on the Indian side. Due to our high state of readiness and alertness, Pakistan’s attempts were foiled successfully. The Pakistan Air Force was detected and the Indian Air Force responded instantly. In that aerial engagement, one Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by a MiG-21 Bison of the Indian Air Force. The Pakistani aircraft was seen by ground forces falling from the sky on the Pakistani side. In this engagement, we have unfortunately lost one MiG-21.”

Acknowledging that the IAF pilot was in Pakistani custody, the MEA later said: “India also strongly objected to Pakistan’s vulgar display of an injured personnel of the Indian Air Force in violation of all norms of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Convention. It was made clear that Pakistan would be well advised to ensure that no harm comes to the Indian defence personnel in its custody. India also expects his immediate and safe return.”

On the demarche issued, the MEA said: “The acting high commissioner of Pakistan was summoned this afternoon by the MEA to lodge a strong protest at the unprovoked act of aggression by Pakistan against India earlier today, including by violation of Indian airspace by the Pakistan Air Force and targeting of Indian military posts. This is in contrast to India’s non-military anti-terror pre-emptive strike at a JeM terrorist camp in Balakot on 26 February 2019. It was clearly conveyed that India reserves the right to take firm and decisive action to protect its national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity against any act of aggression or cross-border terrorism.”

The MEA added: “It is unfortunate that instead of fulfilling its international obligation and bilateral commitment to take credible action against terrorist entities and individuals operating from its soil, Pakistan has acted with aggression against India... A dossier was handed over to the Pakistan side with specific details of JeM complicity in the Pulwama terror attack and the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan. It was conveyed that India expects Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from the territories under its control.”

Meanwhile, inviting India for talks, Pakistan PM Imran Khan said: “I ask India: with the weapons (nuclear) you have and the weapons (nuclear) we have, can we really afford a miscalculation? If this (situation) escalates, it will no longer be in my control or in (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi’s, Let’s sit together and settle this with talks.”

He said Pakistan had offered India its cooperation in the investigation after the Pulwama terror attack. “We know how the families of those killed in Pulwama incident must have felt. We have been the victims of war for decades... Since the beginning we have asked India to share actionable evidence with us. It is nowhere in the interest of Pakistan for it to be used as a base for militancy. But I had a hunch that India would escalate, and that is why I had said that if India escalates, we will retaliate.”

Tags: indian air force, mig-21 fighter jet, abhinandan varthaman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Defence Ministry Spokesperson Lt. Col. Devender Anand said the firing resulted in several casualties on the Pakistani side. (Photo: Representational/File)

5 Pakistan Army posts destroyed in retaliatory action

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court to hear plea against eviction of tribals today

Supreme Court

No violent incidents on Kashmiris: Govt

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Punjab govt seeks Rs 412cr for dam to stop water to Pakistan

MOST POPULAR

1

World’s tiniest baby boy born in Tokyo

2

Trump promises North Korea 'AWESOME' future ahead of nuclear talks

3

Indian student invovled in destroying dozens of computers in New York college

4

Here's how you can retire in style!

5

Skoda’s Kamiq breaks cover ahead of Geneva debut

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham