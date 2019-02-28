B'day celebration turns tragic, 4 students drowned in Telangana

After the party, a student tried to wash his hands in the water body and slipped and fell into the water.

Suryapet: At least four polytechnic students drowned in a water body near Kodad in Telangana's Suryapet district on Wednesday.

The Kodad Police said that around 20 students participated in a birthday party organised near the water body in the outskirts of the town.

After the party, a student tried to wash his hands in the water body and slipped and fell into the water.

Three others tried to save him by jumping into water, but all the four drowned.

The locals tried to rescue the students but till then the four of them had drowned.

The four students have been identified as -- Md. Sameer (17), Bhavani Prasad (17), Praveen (19) and Mahendra Simha (17).

The bodies have been shifted to a local government hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered in the matter.