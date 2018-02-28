The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 28, 2018 | Last Update : 02:38 PM IST

India, All India

TN: Kanchi Mutt head Jayendra Saraswathi dies at 82 after cardiac arrest

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 28, 2018, 9:54 am IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2018, 11:56 am IST

The 82-year old seer was admitted to a hospital near Kamakshi Amman temple on Wednesday due to breathing problems.

Jayendra Saraswathi shankaracharya was the 69th Shankaracharya Guru and head or pontiff of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham. (Photo: File)
 Jayendra Saraswathi shankaracharya was the 69th Shankaracharya Guru and head or pontiff of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Senior pontiff of the Kanchi Sankara Mutt, Sankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi, passed away in Kanchipuram on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest, hospital sources said.

The 82-year old seer was rushed to a private hospital in this town after he complained of uneasiness, they said.

Jayendra Saraswathi shankaracharya was the 69th Shankaracharya Guru and head or pontiff of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, succeeding Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Swamigal, hailed as Maha Periyava.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over Shri Jayendra Saraswati's demise.

"Deeply anguished by passing away of Acharya of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Jagadguru Pujyashri Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya. He'll live on in hearts and minds of lakhs of devotees due to his exemplary service and noblest thoughts. Om Shanti to the departed soul," Modi tweeted.

(Photo: ANI)(Photo: ANI)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoled the Kanchi seer's demise and recalled the contribution of Shri Jayendra Saraswathi in promoting spirituality.

"Pay my respects to Kanchi peethadhipathi Shri Jayendra Saraswati who attained moksha. His contribution for the welfare of mankind and in promoting spirituality will always be an inspiration for others," he tweeted.

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj also took to Twitter and expressed grief over the demise of Saraswati.

"My respectful homage to Param Pujya Swami Jayendra Saraswati Ji who has attained mahasamadhi this morning. I was fortunate to have his blessings always," she tweeted.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also expressed grief and tweeted, " Deeply saddened by the demise of Jayendra Saraswati ji, the Shankaracharya of the Kanchipuram Kamakoti Peetam math. With his demise we have lost a great saint of present times, who has been a guiding force for the millions. My prayers for the liberated soul."

(With agency inputs)

Tags: jayendra saraswathi, kamakshi amman temple, kancheepuram sankara mutt
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

'World’s first Android iPhone X' debuts at MWC 2018

2

LIVE: Sridevi to be cremated with state honours, Mumbai Police band at funeral venue

3

Aerobic exercise slows cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease

4

Couple who met as babies all set to marry next year

5

Diageo launches limited edition Jane Walker Scotch

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Family and well-wishers arrived to pay their last respects to legendary actress Sridevi in Mumbai after her death in Dubai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Deepika, Ajay, others pay last respects to Sridevi before funeral

As Bollywood celebrities visited Anil Kapoor’s house to console the grieving family, Sridevi’s mortal remains were brought back from Dubai to Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Fans throng to see Sridevi one last time; Salman, Sara, others visit family

The flood of stars visiting Anil Kapoor’s residence to visit Sridevi’s family continued on Monday after her demise on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sridevi no more: Shah Rukh, Deepika, Ranveer, others visit bereaved family

Several Bollywood stars landed up at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai on Sunday after the death of his sister-in-law, legendary actress Sridevi. (Pho

RIP Sridevi: Arjun, Rekha, Rani visit Anil Kapoor's house, convey condolences

Bollywood actor Sridevi Kapoor died of heart attack in Dubai on Sunday. (Picture: Twitter/@SrideviBKapoor)

RIP Sridevi (1963-2018): The first woman superstar of Indian cinema

Bollywood star Ranver Singh was present at The Premier League, Rani Mukerji was promoting her film 'Hichki' on the show, Ishaan-Jhanvi were seen chilling together and see exclusive pictures of other Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Ranveer at event, Rani promotes Hichki and Ishaan-Jhanvi clicked

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham