TN: Kanchi Mutt head Jayendra Saraswathi dies at 82 after cardiac arrest

The 82-year old seer was admitted to a hospital near Kamakshi Amman temple on Wednesday due to breathing problems.

Jayendra Saraswathi shankaracharya was the 69th Shankaracharya Guru and head or pontiff of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Senior pontiff of the Kanchi Sankara Mutt, Sankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi, passed away in Kanchipuram on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest, hospital sources said.

The 82-year old seer was rushed to a private hospital in this town after he complained of uneasiness, they said.

Jayendra Saraswathi shankaracharya was the 69th Shankaracharya Guru and head or pontiff of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, succeeding Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Swamigal, hailed as Maha Periyava.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over Shri Jayendra Saraswati's demise.

"Deeply anguished by passing away of Acharya of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Jagadguru Pujyashri Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya. He'll live on in hearts and minds of lakhs of devotees due to his exemplary service and noblest thoughts. Om Shanti to the departed soul," Modi tweeted.

(Photo: ANI)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoled the Kanchi seer's demise and recalled the contribution of Shri Jayendra Saraswathi in promoting spirituality.

"Pay my respects to Kanchi peethadhipathi Shri Jayendra Saraswati who attained moksha. His contribution for the welfare of mankind and in promoting spirituality will always be an inspiration for others," he tweeted.

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj also took to Twitter and expressed grief over the demise of Saraswati.

"My respectful homage to Param Pujya Swami Jayendra Saraswati Ji who has attained mahasamadhi this morning. I was fortunate to have his blessings always," she tweeted.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also expressed grief and tweeted, " Deeply saddened by the demise of Jayendra Saraswati ji, the Shankaracharya of the Kanchipuram Kamakoti Peetam math. With his demise we have lost a great saint of present times, who has been a guiding force for the millions. My prayers for the liberated soul."

(With agency inputs)