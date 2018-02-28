Mantras codified laws of motion: Union min's latest target is Newton

Satyapal Singh also suggested that Vaastu compliance of educational buildings was important for learning

Earlier in January, Satyapal Singh had claimed that Charles Darwin's theory of evolution of man was 'scientifically wrong' and it needed to be changed in school and college curriculum. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Satyapal Singh speaking at a meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) on January 15 and 16 said that mantras codified the ‘laws of motion’ much before they were framed by Issac Newton.

He also suggested that Vaastu compliance of educational buildings was important for learning, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

“There are mantras which codified ‘laws of motion’ much before it was discovered by the Newton. Hence it is essential that traditional knowledge must be incorporated in our curriculum,” Singh was quoted as saying by the minutes of the meeting of the government’s highest advisory body for policymaking in education.

Earlier in January, Satyapal Singh had claimed that Charles Darwin's theory of evolution of man was "scientifically wrong" and it needed to be changed in school and college curriculum.

Singh said our ancestors have nowhere mentioned that they saw an ape turning into a man.