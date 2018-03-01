The Asian Age | News

J&K: 1 civilian injured as terrorists open fire in Pulwama district

ANI
Published : Feb 28, 2018, 9:12 pm IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2018, 9:13 pm IST

The civilian has been identified as Ajaz Ahmed Shah.

Ajaz has reportedly sustained serious bullet injuries on his chest and was shifted to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Tral from where he was referred to Srinagar hospital in a critical condition. (Photo: PTI | File)
Tral (Jammu and Kashmir): Terrorists on Wednesday opened fire upon a civilian in Tral area in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Ajaz has reportedly sustained serious bullet injuries on his chest and was shifted to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Tral from where he was referred to Srinagar hospital in a critical condition.

On February 26, a terrorist was killed in a grenade attack on a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district while trying to escape from police custody.

The terrorist identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan had dressed up as a woman while attempting to flee.

Further details are awaited.

