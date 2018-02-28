The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 28, 2018 | Last Update : 02:37 PM IST

India, All India

Ex-Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi quits NDA, joins Bihar grand alliance

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 28, 2018, 11:47 am IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2018, 11:48 am IST

RJD's Tejaswi Yadav welcomed Manjhi to the party and said that he has been an old friend of Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi.

The announcement was made after Manjhi met RJD chief Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi at her residence on Wednesday.  (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 The announcement was made after Manjhi met RJD chief Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi at her residence on Wednesday.  (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday quit National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and joined Bihar's Rashtriya Janata Dal led Grand-Alliance.

The formal announcement of the new political alliance would be made on Thursday, Manjhi told media. 

RJD's Tejaswi Yadav welcomed Manjhi to the party and said that he has been an old friend of Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi.

The announcement was made after Manjhi met RJD chief Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi at her residence on Wednesday. 

Manjhi on Sunday demanded that his party be allotted a Rajya Sabha seat in the upcoming elections failing which the party will not support the BJP-led coalition in the next Lok Sabha poll and two Assembly by-polls.

"The NDA must announce at least one Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAMS) leader among its candidates for the six Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar. If that does not happen, our party workers will not campaign for candidates of the coalition in the by-polls," Manjhi said. The Rajya Sabha election is slated for March 23.

Recently, the former chief minister had expressed a wish that his party be allowed to contest the by-poll from the Jehanabad Assembly seat, but withdrew the demand following an alleged cold response from the BJP. 

The seat is now being contested by the JDU, which had initially announced that it would not contest any of the three seats going for by-polls.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: jitan ram manjhi, grand alliance, lalu prasad yadav, nda, tejaswi yadav
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

'World’s first Android iPhone X' debuts at MWC 2018

2

LIVE: Sridevi to be cremated with state honours, Mumbai Police band at funeral venue

3

Aerobic exercise slows cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease

4

Couple who met as babies all set to marry next year

5

Diageo launches limited edition Jane Walker Scotch

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Family and well-wishers arrived to pay their last respects to legendary actress Sridevi in Mumbai after her death in Dubai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Deepika, Ajay, others pay last respects to Sridevi before funeral

As Bollywood celebrities visited Anil Kapoor’s house to console the grieving family, Sridevi’s mortal remains were brought back from Dubai to Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Fans throng to see Sridevi one last time; Salman, Sara, others visit family

The flood of stars visiting Anil Kapoor’s residence to visit Sridevi’s family continued on Monday after her demise on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sridevi no more: Shah Rukh, Deepika, Ranveer, others visit bereaved family

Several Bollywood stars landed up at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai on Sunday after the death of his sister-in-law, legendary actress Sridevi. (Pho

RIP Sridevi: Arjun, Rekha, Rani visit Anil Kapoor's house, convey condolences

Bollywood actor Sridevi Kapoor died of heart attack in Dubai on Sunday. (Picture: Twitter/@SrideviBKapoor)

RIP Sridevi (1963-2018): The first woman superstar of Indian cinema

Bollywood star Ranver Singh was present at The Premier League, Rani Mukerji was promoting her film 'Hichki' on the show, Ishaan-Jhanvi were seen chilling together and see exclusive pictures of other Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Ranveer at event, Rani promotes Hichki and Ishaan-Jhanvi clicked

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham