Delhi: Semen balloon flung at student of LSR, activists stage protest

ANI
Published : Feb 28, 2018, 8:09 pm IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2018, 8:10 pm IST

The victim took to her Instagram account to share the incidence and demanded an action against it.

The Women Development Cell of the Lady Sri Ram College held a meeting with the students to discuss any such untoward incidents that took place with them in the past. (Photo: AP)
 The Women Development Cell of the Lady Sri Ram College held a meeting with the students to discuss any such untoward incidents that took place with them in the past. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The members of the activist group 'Pinjra Tod' staged a protest on Wednesday against the incidence of flinging semen-filled balloon upon a student of Lady Sri Ram.

The victim took to her Instagram account to share the incidence and demanded an action against it.

She wrote, " I went out with a friend for lunch yesterday to a cafe in the Amar Colony market. It was about five in the evening when we decided to head back. Not a minute of our short Metro ride had passed when there came flying my way a liquid filled balloon of sorts, hitting me square in the hip, where it burst open, its contents seeping into my kurti and leggings. It dried white on my black leggings, and the foreign smell clearly indicated that it wasn't water".

On Tuesday, the Women Development Cell of the Lady Sri Ram College held a meeting with the students to discuss any such untoward incidents that took place with them in the past.

One of the fellow students of Lady Sri Ram told ANI that due to such incidences the female students in the college prefer to stay within the campus during the festival of Holi.

"There is no fun in this incident. As this is being faced by a young generation and inflicted by a younger generation. Usually, the girls prefer to stay on the campus", as told to ANI.

The Pinjra Tod has started a march raising slogans of "Bura Kyon Na Mano" as a protest against the famous slogan "Bura na maano Holi Hai" which has been used as an alibi by the miscreants to resort to improper behavior with the victim.

