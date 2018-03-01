The Asian Age | News

Cabinet passes Trafficking of Persons Bill for introduction in Parliament

Published : Feb 28, 2018, 8:53 pm IST
The Bill also advocates for a time-bound trial and repatriation of the victims - within a period of one year from taking into cognisance. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018 for introduction in the Parliament.

The bill addresses the issue of trafficking from the point of view of prevention, rescue and rehabilitation. It also advocates for a time-bound trial and repatriation of the victims - within a period of one year from taking into cognisance.

Not just this, rehabilitation fund which has been created for the first time, will be used for the physical, psychological and social well-being of the victim including education, skill development, health care/psychological support, legal aid, safe accommodation, etc.

The Bill also creates dedicated institutional mechanisms at District, State and Central Level. These will be responsible for prevention, protection, investigation and rehabilitation work related to trafficking. National Investigation Agency (NIA) will perform the tasks of Anti-Trafficking Bureau at the national level present under the MHA.

Apart from these, there are many other key features of the bill, one if it being punishment ranging from rigorous minimum 10 years to life and fine not less than Rs 1 lakh.

Trafficking in human beings is the third largest organized crime violating basic human rights. There is no specific law so far to deal with this crime.

