US NRIs advised not to speak in mother tongue

Published : Feb 28, 2017, 7:09 am IST
The association said Indians must call the emergency number 911 in case of an emergency.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla with his wife Sunayana Dumala in Las Vegas. (Photo: AP)
Hyderabad: The Telangana American Telugu Association has advised its members not to speak in their mother tongue at public places in America.

The advisory came in the wake of the shooting of Indian IT professional Srinivas Kuchibhotla in Kansas last week. Kuchibhotla is believed to have been the victim of a racist attack.

“Much as we love talking in our mother tongue, it can often be misconstrued. Please see if you can communicate in English at public places,” general secretary of the association Vikram Jangam said in a statement uploaded on the social media page of the group.

Even as it condemned the attack, the association gave some practical tips to its members, such as not getting into an argument at public places, avoiding going or living alone at isolated places as that can often make one a target. The association said Indians must call the emergency number 911 in case of an emergency.

Bharat Reddy, an entrepreneur who used to live in the US, said the association’s advice not to speak in one’s local language is not new, but it has acquired a new urgency in view of current developments. 

“During my Master’s study I was advised not to speak in my mother tongue or in Hindi with fellow Indians at public places,” he said.

“There is a chance of White people mistaking that we are talking about them or cracking jokes about them,” he said. The association called Ian Grillot, who tried to save Kuchibhotla and his friend Alok Reddy, a hero.

Tags: srinivas kuchibhotla, us nris, racist attack
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

