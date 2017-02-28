The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 28, 2017 | Last Update : 08:55 AM IST

India, All India

This is all that my 20-year-old self can take: Gurmehar withdraws from campaign

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 28, 2017, 8:40 am IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2017, 8:50 am IST

The 20-year-old student of Lady Shri Ram College has been provided ‘Home Guards’ as security by the Delhi Commission for Women.

Kargil martyr Captain Mandeep Singh's daughter Gurmehar Kaur. (Photo: Facebook)
 Kargil martyr Captain Mandeep Singh's daughter Gurmehar Kaur. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: Gurmehar Kaur, a Delhi University student and the daughter of a Kargil martyr, who had launched a campaign on social media against RSS youth wing ABVP through Facebook, declared on Tuesday that she is withdrawing from the 'Save DU' campaign.

“I’m withdrawing from the campaign. Congratulations everyone. I request to be left alone. I said what I had to say…I have been through a lot and this is all my 20 year self could take :)” she tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Kaur however urged Left-wing students to continue with the planned protest march today. “The campaign is about students and not about me. Please go to the march in huge numbers. Best of luck,” she tweeted.

She added,“To anyone questioning my courage and bravery.. I’ve shown more than enough. One thing is for sure, next time we will think twice before resorting to violence or threats and that’s all this was about.”

On Monday, Kaur had said that she was ‘heartbroken’ over the controversy her views had caused.

However, Kaur, the daughter of a Kargil martyr, also hit back at MoS Home Kiren Rijiju, stating that she was not under anyone’s influence.

“I have my own mind. Nobody is polluting my mind. I am not anti-national,” news agency ANI quoted Kaur as saying. She was responding to Rijiju’s tweet saying, ‘Who has poisoned this young girl’s mind?’

Gurmehar also hit back at those attacking her on social media. "Don't call me a Martyr's daughter if that bothers you. I never claimed to be anything otherwise. You can call me Gurmehar."

The 20-year-old student of Lady Shri Ram College has been provided ‘Home Guards’ as security by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), its chief Swati Maliwal said on Monday. This was in response to a complaint filed by Gurmehar against ABVP.

Police said they were examining a letter received from the Delhi DCW demanding security for Kaur.

Kaur started the campaign “I am not afraid of ABVP” following the violence at Ramjas College where the ABVP clashed with the Left-leaning All India Student Association (AISA) last week.

Her campaign went viral and received massive support from students across universities. She also received the support of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, among others.

Kaur also faced criticism, with a BJP MP comparing her to Dawood Ibrahim and ex-cricketer Virender Sehwag taking a stand against her. But Kaur insisted that she won’t be intimidated.

“I am not afraid because I am fighting for the right thing,” she said. She added that she was ready to face bullets like her father had in 1999.

Tags: gurmehar kaur, delhi university, kiren rijiju, dawood ibrahim
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Chhattisgarh: Woman mortgages jewellery to build more than 100 toilets

2

SpaceX says it will fly 2 people to moon next year

3

Woman gifted PM Modi's scarf after praising it on Twitter

4

After train journey, Dhoni to stay at CAB academy with Jharkhand team

5

Syrian war documentary 'The White Helmets' wins Academy Award

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Govinda had a special moment with a character dressed as his iconic character Raja Babu, when he recently featured on the reality show 'Indian Idol' to promote his film 'Aa Gaya Hero'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda meets his iconic character Raja Babu on Indian Idol

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham