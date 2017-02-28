The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Feb 28, 2017 | Last Update : 02:51 AM IST

India, All India

MEA’s Pak division chief named new spokesman

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 28, 2017, 2:16 am IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2017, 2:14 am IST

Baglay was handling the sensitive PAI (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) division in the ministry till now.

Vikas Swarup (left) with new MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay
 Vikas Swarup (left) with new MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay

New Delhi: Senior diplomat Gopal Baglay was on Monday appointed spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs (MEA) succeeding Vikas Swarup, who was recently appointed as the next Indian high commissioner to Canada.

A 1992-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service, Mr Baglay was handling the sensitive PAI (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) division in the ministry till now.

“Delighted to take over as Official Spokesperson. Hope to have your cooperation in continuing the high traditions set by my predecessors,” Mr Baglay tweeted. Apart from spokesperson, his designation would also be joint secretary external publicity.

“I wish my successor Gopal Baglay all the best for the new assignment. He will take MEA communications to the next level, onli-ne & offline! Today I bid farewell as the Official Spo-kesperson, an extraordinary privilege and honour! You can follow me in my new role on @VikasSwar-up,” Mr Swarup tweeted while handing over the charge to Mr Baglay.

According to news agency reports, Mr Baglay has held many key positions, including director, XP, director PAI and Indian deputy high commissioner to Pakistan.

Tags: vikas swarup, ministry of external affairs, gopal baglay
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

