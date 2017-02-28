The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 28, 2017 | Last Update : 06:01 PM IST

India, All India

Priyanka Gandhi won't campaign in poll-bound UP any more: Top Cong leader

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 28, 2017, 5:09 pm IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2017, 5:29 pm IST

Citing reason for her absence from the election rallies in the poll-bound state, Azad said she does not have time for campaigning.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said that party’s star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi Vadra "will not be campaigning" any more in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Azad told NDTV that Priyanka won’t be attending election rallies in the state as she does not have time for campaigning.

Priyanka had attended only one poll rally in Raebareli, the traditional stronghold of the Congress, earlier this month.

Priyanka was expected to play a prominent role in UP elections after her name had appeared in the list of 40 star campaigners. Even the senior party leaders had suggested that she will campaign for the party in state elections.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Raj Babbar had in November last year said if she gives enough time then Priyanka could campaign in all the 403 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

However, a month ahead of the assembly elections, reports suggested that Priyanka would campaign only in Raebareli and Amethi – the constituencies where she has always campaigned for the Congress. Although, she could manage to campaign only in one of the two constituencies.

Meanwhile, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has also remained absent from the campaigns due to poor health.

The Congress is contesting the elections in the state in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Tags: priyanka gandhi, up polls, campaign, ghulam nabi azad
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai Univ software prints student name as ‘Patang’ instead of ‘Kite’ on degree certificate

2

Nazi's son returns artworks looted by family in Poland

3

Nokia 3310 to hit shelves in India in June: report

4

Helicopter pilot lands on the highway to ask directions

5

Oscars 2017: Tweeting accountant in spotlight over best picture blunder

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

23-year-old OIeksandra Kutas made her way down the ramp at the New York Fashion Week to become the first Ukrainian on the wheelchair. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Wheelchair model from Ukraine is first to go down ramp

The Vintage Car Rally held at Horniman circle had cars as old as 1921 as their owners drove down to win prizes in different categories at the rally. (Photo: Debasish Dey)

Vintage Car Rally celebrates old world charm of Mumbai

The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Confluence of pagan and Catholic cultures in Bolivian carnival

Cristi-Smith Jones dresses up five-year-old daughter Lola to represent famous black people in project for Black History Month. (Photo: Twitter/Cristi-Smith Jones)

Kindergartener's commemorates Black History Month with adorable dress-up

The Beluga whale at Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut witnessed a wedding and the photo has now gone viral with photoshop artists working their magic. (Photo: Reddit)

Whale at wedding becomes hilarious internet sensation

Twitter user Leoni tweeted to Mattias about a tutorial video and they fell in love and are now travelling the world. (Photo: Instagram/theleoniesiee)

Teens on Twitter fall in love and travel the world

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham