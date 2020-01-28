Mamata Banerjee calls for joint Opposition action on CAA

Bengal CM says parties must bury “narrow differences” to build movement against law.

Kolkata: The West Bengal on Monday became the fourth state in the country after Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan to have passed an anti-CAA resolution in the state Assembly.

After the passage of the resolution, Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee called upon the Opposition parties, including the Congress and Left, to bury their “narrow differences” to build a united movement against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

She also slammed senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya’s for his controversial comments on Poha saying, “a single colour can not run the country”.

Earlier in the day, state parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatter-jee moved the anti-CAA resolution under rule 169 in the House where it was adopted and passed with support from the Left Front and Congress parties amidst the BJP's opposition.

The MLAs of the Congress and Left, which on January 9 pressed for an anti-CAA resolution which was rejected by the Trinamul government, however demanded for amendments in the government’s resolution.

Appealing to them to not move any amendment, Ms Banerjee said, “Time has come to shun narrow differences and put up a fight together to protect the country. The CAA is anti-people. It should be immediately abolished.”

She elaborated, “Let us stay united and raise our voices against the central government on the CAA, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register. The protest against the CAA is not only of the minorities but of all. I thank my Hindu brothers for spearheading the agitation from the front. We will not allow the CAA and NRC and NPR. But we will fight it out peacefully against those who try to destroy the Constitution.”