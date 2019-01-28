Monday, Jan 28, 2019 | Last Update : 11:41 AM IST

Adityanath announces Rs 50 lakh ex gratia for kin of deceased constable

ANI
Published : Jan 28, 2019
Updated : Jan 28, 2019, 11:41 am IST

Harsh Chaudhary sustained bullet injury and was immediately rushed to the hospital where he died during the treatment.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced compensation of Rs 40 lakh to the wife and Rs 10 lakh for the parents of Uttar Pradesh Police constable Harsh Chaudhary who was killed in an encounter in Amroha on Sunday.

In addition, one government job for a family member has also been announced.

The deceased constable was a native of Hathras district. A state funeral would be accorded to him, police informed.

Anand Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order, said the encounter ensued when a police party went in search of a criminal at Bachhraon in Amroha district. When the police asked the history-sheeter to surrender he hurled fire at the police in which constable Harsh sustained bullet injury. He was immediately rushed to TMU hospital Moradabad where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

In the retaliatory fire, the criminal Shivavtar also sustained bullet injury and later succumbed at the same hospital.

“At about 7-8 in the evening on the basis of specific information the police team went to a tube-well located in Bachhraon area in search of a wanted criminal Shivavtar who has 19 criminal cases against him. When police asked him to surrender he fired on the police party in which one of our constables Harsh Chaudhary sustained bullet injury and was immediately rushed to the hospital where he died during the treatment,” said Kumar.

