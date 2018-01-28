The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 28, 2018 | Last Update : 09:06 PM IST

India, All India

Senior Cong leaders should act as mentors, not tormentors: Jairam Ramesh

PTI
Published : Jan 28, 2018, 2:40 pm IST
Updated : Jan 28, 2018, 2:41 pm IST

Lauding the performance of Cong in the Gujarat assembly elections, Ramesh said the results were a sign that the party is making a comeback.

'Rahul Gandhi, post Gujarat, is dramatically different from Rahul Gandhi pre-Gujarat. He is now a full time politician,' Ramesh said. (Photo: PTI)
 'Rahul Gandhi, post Gujarat, is dramatically different from Rahul Gandhi pre-Gujarat. He is now a full time politician,' Ramesh said. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Senior Congress leaders should now act as "mentors and not tormentors" and the party should ensure that young leaders take over the reins before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, party leader Jairam Ramesh has said.

He said that the Gujarat Assembly election result was an indication that the party was making a comeback and observed that Rahul Gandhi is a "full-time politician" post-Gujarat.

"The old people in the Congress should now act as mentors and not tormentors. These are the people who can advice, guide. They have seen the world and have a role in Parliament, but you have to get younger people too..." he told news agency PTI in an interview.

The former Union environment minister was in Kolkata to attend the Tata Steel Kolkata Literary meet.

Asked if senior leaders in the party should bow out before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he said, "There are young leaders like Sachin Pilot, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Gaurav Gogoi, Sushmita Dev, we should project them."

Lauding the performance of his party in the Gujarat assembly elections, Ramesh said the results were a sign that the party is making a comeback.

"We have made a big comeback in Gujarat with 41 per cent votes. Gujarat has been the first sign of revival and there is no doubt about it. The party should have formed government in Goa and Manipur too. We could not win the elections due to under-the-table dealings of the BJP," Ramesh alleged.

"Rahul Gandhi, post Gujarat, is dramatically different from Rahul Gandhi pre-Gujarat. He is now a full time politician," Ramesh said.

"The fact that Prime Minister Modi had to spend so much time in Gujarat was an indication that they were nervous and stopping them at 99 seats, when the BJP was targeting 150, was a big morale booster," he said.

The BJP had won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly, its tally dipping from 115 in the last elections.

"Rahul Gandhi's campaign was good, the organisational campaign was good. I expect the party to do well in Karnataka assembly polls. I also don't see any reason why we cannot form government in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh (where assembly polls are due this year)," he asserted.

Observing that the Congress is facing leaders like PM Modi and Amit Shah, he said the Congress needs to deal with them in the language they understand. "The BJP led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee is totally different from the BJP led by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Both Modi and Shah are hitting at the very root of our culture and society," he alleged.

Terming Prime Minister Modi as the "biggest showman the world has ever seen", Ramesh claimed that the substance of PM Modi's speeches are "mostly bogus" but is presented in a very convincing manner.

"In 2014 the superior campaigner won, but the superior human being lost. Rahul Gandhi, any day, is a finer human being than Modi," Ramesh claimed.

The former Union minister feels the Congress is yet to learn to act as an opposition party in Parliament as the party had been in power for many years, he said.

"The Congress has been in power for many years at the Centre. Being in opposition is different... Being in the opposition means we have to be more nimble-footed, we have to be more visible on streets. We have to learn to be in the opposition to hold the government accountable. We have to be more aggressive," he said.

Admitting that the Congress had faced a "serious crisis" after the 2014 Union elections, he said the party should try to bring together all secular forces, this time, to counter the BJP.

Tags: congress, jairam ramesh, gujarat assembly election, rahul gandhi, bjp
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's what memories are made of

2

Oxford Dictionaries chooses ‘Aadhaar’ as Hindi word of 2017

3

Smart wearables Google Clip now available

4

Disneyland to open a brewery that sells craft beer

5

Caution: Fake Jio TV SMS scam stealing credit, debit card information

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Prince Rainier was fascinated with the circus world. So in 1974, he created the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival to showcase the world's greatest Big Top performers. (Photos: AP)

Monte-Carlo International Circus festival showcases world's best performers

Exhibition by Asit Kumar Patnaik’s recent paintings promises to showcase men and women trying to figure each other out. The exhibition that will be on from January 30 to February 5 will stay open all days from 11am to 7pm

Radiant Expressions at Jehangir Art Gallery is a study in gender interactions

Born and raised in Nainital, Uttarakhand, Sujan Biswas's work imbibes and embraces worship of the environment. The exhibition will be held from January 23 to 29 at Jehangir Art Gallery, 161-B, M.G. Road, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400001. Daily from 11 am to 7 pm.

Lines in Nature sees artist personifying his muse - trees and human beings

The traditional religious festival "Luminarias" is celebrated in honour of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. (Photo: AFP)

Horses purified by fire at Spain's La Luminarias festival

The aim of this is festival is not only to boost tourism but to exhibit the talent of the budding artists across different platforms.

Night Bazaar in Mumbai Shopping Festival sees people in galore

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham