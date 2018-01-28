The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 28, 2018 | Last Update : 09:07 PM IST

India, All India

Not mandatory for public authority to call for data under RTI: Delhi HC

PTI
Published : Jan 28, 2018, 3:54 pm IST
Updated : Jan 28, 2018, 3:54 pm IST

HC said that the authority can only provide information which is available with it to an applicant under the RTI Act.

'The public authority can only provide the information as is available with it, provided disclosure of such information is not exempt under section 8 of the Act,' observed HC. (Photo: PTI/File)
 'The public authority can only provide the information as is available with it, provided disclosure of such information is not exempt under section 8 of the Act,' observed HC. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Even if a public authority has the power to call for certain information, it is not mandatorily required to seek the data to provide it to an applicant under the RTI Act, the Delhi High Court has held.

The court said that the authority can only provide information which is available with it to an applicant under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

"The Act is available to make transparent any information that they have. You cannot ask a public authority to mandatorily procure any information, even if they have the power to do so," Justice Vibhu Bakhru observed.

The observations by the court came while disposing of a plea challenging an order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) which had declined to direct the Delhi government to call for further information from a private unaided school regarding terms and conditions of service of its employees.

The CIC had disposed of the plea of the RTI applicant, who was employed in the private school, with a direction to the Delhi government to provide him an audit report of affairs of the school which the institution would have submitted under the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973.

Upholding the CIC's September 21, 2017 decision, the high court said there was "no infirmity" in it and added that private unaided schools are open to scrutiny by the Delhi government, but not the general public.

It also said,"The fact that the public authority has the power to call for certain information does not make it mandatory for the said authority to seek that information and provide the same to any information seeker under the provisions of the RTI Act.

"The public authority can only provide the information as is available with it, provided disclosure of such information is not exempt under section 8 of the Act."

The court, in its order, however, said that if the Delhi government has any information other than the audit report pertaining to the affairs of the private school, the petitioner-RTI applicant can seek the same.

"Needless to mention that such information would be provided to the petitioner subject to the provisions of the Act," it said.

Tags: right to information, delhi high court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's what memories are made of

2

Oxford Dictionaries chooses ‘Aadhaar’ as Hindi word of 2017

3

Smart wearables Google Clip now available

4

Disneyland to open a brewery that sells craft beer

5

Caution: Fake Jio TV SMS scam stealing credit, debit card information

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Prince Rainier was fascinated with the circus world. So in 1974, he created the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival to showcase the world's greatest Big Top performers. (Photos: AP)

Monte-Carlo International Circus festival showcases world's best performers

Exhibition by Asit Kumar Patnaik’s recent paintings promises to showcase men and women trying to figure each other out. The exhibition that will be on from January 30 to February 5 will stay open all days from 11am to 7pm

Radiant Expressions at Jehangir Art Gallery is a study in gender interactions

Born and raised in Nainital, Uttarakhand, Sujan Biswas's work imbibes and embraces worship of the environment. The exhibition will be held from January 23 to 29 at Jehangir Art Gallery, 161-B, M.G. Road, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400001. Daily from 11 am to 7 pm.

Lines in Nature sees artist personifying his muse - trees and human beings

The traditional religious festival "Luminarias" is celebrated in honour of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. (Photo: AFP)

Horses purified by fire at Spain's La Luminarias festival

The aim of this is festival is not only to boost tourism but to exhibit the talent of the budding artists across different platforms.

Night Bazaar in Mumbai Shopping Festival sees people in galore

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham