The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 28, 2018 | Last Update : 08:59 AM IST

India, All India

Need to root out corruption to reach targeted level of growth: Rajnath

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 28, 2018, 12:50 am IST
Updated : Jan 28, 2018, 12:52 am IST

Change in public mindset, he said, can be brought through education and people from whom others can draw inspirations.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said procedural reforms were not enough to root out corruption, people have to change their habits to eliminate the menace.

While releasing Bibek Debroy’s book, On the Trail of the Black: Tracking Corruption, the home minister said that the intention of the Narendra Modi government on corruption cannot be questioned and that the Prime Minister is trying hard to root it out.

“In our personal interactions, the Prime Minister always emphasises that till corruption is eliminated, how can we fight poverty and other issues,” Mr Singh said.

On digitisation and procedural changes, he said, “I do not believe that corruption can be stopped by only reforming or changing procedures. Besides procedural reforms, the tendency needs to change.”

Change in public mindset, he said, can be brought through education and people from whom others can draw inspirations.

Highlighting Prime Minister’s resolve to fight black money, the home minister said Mr Modi’s decision in his first Cabinet meeting to form an SIT to bring back black money, as ordered by the Supreme Court, shows his intent to end corruption.

“It is true that till corruption is present, it is not possible to achieve the development target we have set. And we need to accept this reality that when income disparity increases so does social unrest, which is a matter of concern for all of us,” the Union home minister said.

The Modi government is fighting corruption through the Benami Transactions Act and the Centre has also saved Rs 65,000 crore by introducing direct benefit transfer (DBT) mechanism in various government schemes, Mr Singh said.

Tags: rajnath singh, narendra modi, black money
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Oxford Dictionaries chooses ‘Aadhaar’ as Hindi word of 2017

2

Smart wearables Google Clip now available

3

Disneyland to open a brewery that sells craft beer

4

Caution: Fake Jio TV SMS scam stealing credit, debit card information

5

Facebook Live lets you tip the streamers

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: B-town celebs Amitabh, Sushmita and Shraddha spotted

Bollywood stars turned up for the screening of 'Padmaavat' held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars lend their support to Padmaavat team at special screening

With the film releasing on Thursday, the team of 'Padmaavat' held screenings, where Bollywood stars were snapped. (Photo: Viral BhayanI)

Movie time: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, others watch Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat

Shah Rukh Khan was among the three global stars who were honoured with Crystal Awards at the World Economic Forum held in Davos on Monday. (Photos: AP)

SRK receives Crystal Award at WEF in Davos; John, Blanchett also honoured

Bollywood stars showed their fitness side at the Mumbai Marathon 2018 held in the city on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Bollywood stars flaunt their medals, moments at the Mumbai Marathon

Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali addressed the media in Mumbai on Friday to inform that 'Pad Man' and 'Padmaavat' won't clash at the box office. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Padmaavat vs Pad Man: SLB requests Akshay to push release ahead, superstar obliges

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham