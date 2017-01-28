Huge protest in Karnataka against buffalo race ban

BJP MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said Kambala had history of 800 years and it was a tradition of Tulunadu.

Activists protest seeking the permission to hold kambala (buffalo race), at Chikmagalur in Karnataka. (Photo: PTI)

Mangaluru: Stepping up pressure on the government following the success of the Jallikattu stir in Tamil Nadu, students, artistes and politicians on Friday staged a massive protest here, demanding removal of the ban on Kambala, a traditional buffalo race in the coastal region held annually.

All-College Students’ Association along with Tulu film artistes, Yakshagana artistes, politicians and members of Tulunada Rakshana Vedike staged protest at Hampankatta here, lending momentum to the growing demand on the issue.

Noted personalities from Tulu film industry, including actors Devdas Kapikad, Naveen D Padil, Bhojaraj Vamanjoor, director-producer Vijay Kumar Kodai-lbail, BJP MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Congress MLA Mo-hiuddin Bava and others, called for immediate government action to ensure continuation of Kambala.

Students from various colleges formed a human chain.

Tulu, a Dravidian language, is spoken in a small region, mainly in coastal Karnataka and Kerala’s Kasaragod district, collectively known as Tulu Nadu.

The student fraternity had gathered to protect Kambala and prove youth power, he said, alleging that People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals was projecting Kambala in a wrong way claiming that buffaloes were subjected to cruelty, but in fact they were treated with great care and concern.

The protest would continue until ban on Kambala was withdrawn, he said.

Mr Kateel had on Thursday threatened to observe a fast unto death if the state government did not promulgate an ordinance on Kambala.

Addressing the protest, Bava said Kambala was a unifying sport and the people of the district were closely attached to it irrespective of religion, caste and creed. The fight would be continued “until justice is done.”

Theatre director Vijaykumar Kodialbail said there was no instance of buffaloes being tortured during Kambala.