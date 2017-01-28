The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 28, 2017 | Last Update : 05:31 AM IST

India, All India

Huge protest in Karnataka against buffalo race ban

PTI
Published : Jan 28, 2017, 5:21 am IST
Updated : Jan 28, 2017, 5:21 am IST

BJP MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said Kambala had history of 800 years and it was a tradition of Tulunadu.

Activists protest seeking the permission to hold kambala (buffalo race), at Chikmagalur in Karnataka. (Photo: PTI)
 Activists protest seeking the permission to hold kambala (buffalo race), at Chikmagalur in Karnataka. (Photo: PTI)

Mangaluru: Stepping up pressure on the government following the success of the Jallikattu stir in Tamil Nadu, students, artistes and politicians on Friday staged a massive protest here, demanding removal of the ban on Kambala, a traditional buffalo race in the coastal region held annually.

All-College Students’ Association along with Tulu film artistes, Yakshagana artistes, politicians and members of Tulunada Rakshana Vedike staged protest at Hampankatta here, lending momentum to the growing demand on the issue.

Noted personalities from Tulu film industry, including actors Devdas Kapikad, Naveen D Padil, Bhojaraj Vamanjoor, director-producer Vijay Kumar Kodai-lbail, BJP MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Congress MLA Mo-hiuddin Bava and others, called for immediate government action to ensure continuation of Kambala.

Students from various colleges formed a human chain. Mr Kateel said Kambala had history of 800 years and it was a tradition of Tulunadu.

Tulu, a Dravidian language, is spoken in a small region, mainly in coastal Karnataka and Kerala’s Kasaragod district, collectively known as Tulu Nadu.

The student fraternity had gathered to protect Kambala and prove youth power, he said, alleging that People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals was projecting Kambala in a wrong way claiming that buffaloes were subjected to cruelty, but in fact they were treated with great care and concern.

The protest would continue until ban on Kambala was withdrawn, he said.

Mr Kateel had on Thursday threatened to observe a fast unto death if the state government did not promulgate an ordinance on Kambala.

Addressing the protest, Bava said Kambala was a unifying sport and the people of the district were closely attached to it irrespective of religion, caste and creed. The fight would be continued “until justice is done.”

Theatre director Vijaykumar Kodialbail said there was no instance of buffaloes being tortured during Kambala.

Tags: jallikattu, bjp mp, kambala
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Six best action cameras for your adventures

2

Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil gets leaked online, Rakesh Roshan fumes

3

Couple get married in undersea wedding near Kerala

4

From capsicum to balloons, party symbols for UP polls resemble a grocery list

5

Duck teasing Tiger in Sydney Zoo is going viral

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham