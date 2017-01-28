The Asian Age | News

EC gives nod to next episode of Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

PTI
Published : Jan 28, 2017, 3:09 pm IST
The Centre had approached the EC seeking clearance for the regular radio programme as Model Code of Conduct is in force in 5 states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: narendramodi.in)
New Delhi: The Election Commission has given a go ahead to the next episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' programme to be aired on Sunday.

The government had approached the Commission seeking clearance for the regular radio programme as Model Code of Conduct is in force in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur that are going for assembly polls between February 4 and March 8.

The Commission has now cleared the programme, sources said.

The government had been approaching the Commission for clearance of the radio programme from the poll panel during assembly elections.

This time, the focus of 'Mann ki baat' will be the Class X and XII Board examinations. The exam will commence from March 9, a day after the last vote is cast in the assembly polls.  

Tags: narendra modi, mann ki baat, assembly elections, election commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

