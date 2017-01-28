The Asian Age | News

Congress is a sinking ship, don’t board it, says Narendra Modi

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 28, 2017, 3:06 am IST
Updated : Jan 28, 2017, 3:04 am IST

The PM said his government was fighting against corruption, and urged the nation to support his battle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal waves at crowd at the Vijay Sankalp Yatra rally for Punjab Assembly elections in Jalandhar. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal waves at crowd at the Vijay Sankalp Yatra rally for Punjab Assembly elections in Jalandhar. (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh/Jalandhar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress of political opportunism, and said the party was a “thing of the past” which the people of Punjab must not trust. “The party is a sinking ship, unable to take people anywhere,” the PM said while addressing a rally in poll-bound Punjab’s Jalandhar.

He attacked Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who has been raking up the issue of drugs in Punjab, and said, “Some people are taking politics to a new low by tarnishing the image of the youth of Punjab.”

He said “such statements” had tarnished the pride of Punjabis, and that the Assembly polls in the state were the best way to respond to them. Punjab goes to polls on February 4. Results would be announced on March 11.

The PM also batted for state chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, saying he has worked for Punjab’s people. “The only thing that matters to him is Punjab’s poor and farmers,” the PM said. A SAD-BJP combine has been in power in Punjab for the last 10 years.

The PM said his government was fighting against corruption, and urged the nation to support his battle.

“Our government is fighting corruption, and has taken strong measures to tackle it,” he said. Some are feeling its heat,” he said.

Mr Modi said waters from the Indus which flow into Pakistan “as waste” would be brought to Punjab.

