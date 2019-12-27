Friday, Dec 27, 2019 | Last Update : 01:39 PM IST

India, All India

Internet suspended in 21 UP districts, security beefed up over CAA protest

ANI
Published : Dec 27, 2019, 12:12 pm IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2019, 12:12 pm IST

The state police chief said that people involved in violent protests will not be spared.

Internet services have been suspended in 21 districts and security has been tightened as part of measures adopted to prevent any untoward incident in the state on Friday. (Photo: ANI)
 Internet services have been suspended in 21 districts and security has been tightened as part of measures adopted to prevent any untoward incident in the state on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Internet services have been suspended in 21 districts and security has been tightened as part of measures adopted to prevent any untoward incident in the state on Friday.

Apart from internet suspension which is aimed at checking rumours, the police have also made strategic deployment in sensitive areas, according to state DGP OP Singh.

"We have suspended internet services in 21 districts. They will be restored as and when the situation demands," Singh told ANI, adding that "law and order situation is absolutely under control".

He also stated that the state continues to have a strategic deployment of forces.

The state police chief said that people involved in violent protests will not be spared. "We are not touching innocents and we will not spare people who were involved in it (violence). And that is the reason we have arrested active members of many organisations, whether it is PFI or any other political parties," he said.

On Thursday, Singh ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry in the incidences of violence that broke out during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state.

Over 1,110 people have been arrested and 5,558 were taken into preventive custody in connection with violence during the anti-CAA protests across the state in which 19 people have lost their lives.

Over 327 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violent protests. At least 288 policemen were injured and 61 of them had received bullet injuries during the protests, the police have said.

The police is also monitoring social media to check the spread of misinformation and have taken action against many rumour-mongers.

Protests erupted in several parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, over the CAA, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Tags: internet, caa, indian government, up, police, protest
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

A Norwegian woman tourist has been asked to leave the country after she was found to have participated in an anti-CAA protest here early this week, violating visa norms, a senior official said here on Friday. (Photo: Twitter)

'Told to leave or else...': Norwegian tourist asked to go back for violating norms

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Kanna Laksmi Narayana on Friday held 'Mouna Deeksha' (silent protest) for an hour at Uddandarayani Palem village in Amaravati. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra BJP chief holds 1-hour silent protest against three capital proposal

The Shiv Sena-ruled Thane Municipal Corporation has decided to shift its salary accounts from Axis Bank to a nationalised bank, an official said. (Photo: File)

Thane Municipal Corp to shift Axis bank accounts after Sena-Amruta Fadnavis fued

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday said Mamata Banerjee has lost her mental balance after the West Bengal Chief Minister stated that she would advise students to continue their protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). (Photo: File)

'Mamata Banerjee has lost her mental balance': Kailash Vijayvargiya

MOST POPULAR

1

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

2

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

3

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

4

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

5

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham