The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 27, 2018 | Last Update : 02:44 AM IST

India, All India

NIA busts ‘ISIS-inspired’ ring; 10 arrested in Delhi, UP raids

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Dec 27, 2018, 1:45 am IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2018, 1:45 am IST

Huge cache of weapons, rocket launchers, suicide vests and bomb-making material found; VIPs, key buildings targeted.

The NIA displays in New Delhi several weapons and a cache of ammunition recovered during its raids at 17 locations across Delhi, Meerut, Lucknow, Hapur and Amroha in connection with a probe into a new Islamic State-inspired module. (Photo: PTI)
 The NIA displays in New Delhi several weapons and a cache of ammunition recovered during its raids at 17 locations across Delhi, Meerut, Lucknow, Hapur and Amroha in connection with a probe into a new Islamic State-inspired module. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday claimed to have busted a suspected ISIS-inspired terror module and arrested 10 suspects, who were allegedly planning suicide attacks and serial blasts targeting politicians and government installations in New Delhi and other parts of northern India.

A locally-made rocket launcher, material for suicide vests and 100 alarm clocks to be used as timers were recovered from the searches across 17 locations in Delhi and Meerut, Amroha and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, said National Investigation Agency inspector-general Alok Mittal. The searches and arrests, including a “mufti” from Amroha, come a month before the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, when security is heightened across India, and particularly in the national capital.

Talking to reporters here, Mr Mittal said: “Following the searches, the probe agency rounded up 16 persons of the group ‘Harkat ul Harb e Islam’, which loosely translates into ‘war for the cause of Islam’.” Of the 16, 10 were arrested by the NIA while six are still being interrogated. More arrests are likely, Mr Mittal said. Five of them were arrested from Amroha and five from Seelampur and Jafrabad localities in northeast Delhi, he added.

The NIA further said that the “highly-radicalised module” was completely self-funded and no criminal antecedents of its members had surfaced so far. “The members were in an advanced stage of preparation. They were just waiting for the successful assembly of bombs and wanted to hit multiple locations using remote controlled IEDs, fidayeen attacks using suicide vests and pipe bombs,” Mr Mittal told reporters. Those arrested include the alleged mastermind, 29-year Mohammed Sohail, a “mufti”, or a Muslim legal expert empowered to give rulings on religious matters, from Amroha in western UP, an engineering student at a private university in Noida and a third-year humanities student as well as two welders, he said. He added that the NIA had found a video where Sohail was demonstrating how to complete a bomb circuit.

During the searches, the NIA recovered a huge cache of handmade weapons, including a yet-to-be-tested rocket launcher, material for suicide vests, 12 locally-made pistols, hundreds of live rounds of bullets, 100 mobiles and 135 SIM cards, he disclosed. The agency also recovered `7.5 lakhs in cash, 100 alarm clocks to be used as timer devices for bombs and 25 kg of bomb-making ingredients — potassium nitrate, potassium chlorate, sugar paste and sulphur. Giving details of the initial investigation, Mr Mittal said the suspects had done a reconnaissance of vital government installations and had planned to target political personalities and other important persons.

Reacting to the NIA’s action, the BJP claimed that the Narendra Modi government had “delivered” on its promise of zero tolerance against terrorism, asserting that India was largely free from any terror incident targeting civilians during its tenure. BJP spokesperson G.V.L. Narasimhra Rao said: “Zero tolerance against terrorism is a promise delivered by the Narendra Modi-led government”. Mr Rao claimed that in the Congress-led UPA government’s tenure there were “frequent” terror attacks in cities and the civilian population would be gripped with fear before every major festival/event.

Tags: national investigation agency, isis
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

2

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

3

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

4

Men are more sensitive and fragile, says Jennifer Lopez

5

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham