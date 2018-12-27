LS poll candidates: Baghel gets free hand in selection

Sources stated that the Congress may also field some of these names in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

New Delhi: While the BJP is yet to recover from the shock of its massive defeat in Chhattisgarh, the Congress is learnt to have embarked on preparations for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls with the newly-sworn in chief minister Bhupesh Baghel getting a comparatively free hand at selection of candidates and planning strategy ahead of the crucial elections.

In an indication towards the growing clout of the new chief minister, it is learnt that the party high command has asked Baghel to ensure Congress’ good performance in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls and sending maximum possible MPs to Lok Sabha from Chhattisgarh.

Sources stated that the Congress council of ministers — which was sworn in on Tuesday — was devoid of several heavy weight state leaders as Baghel got to choose his pick. Though this has caused some disaffection in the party, the central leadership is seemingly backing the chief minister’s decision.

Due to the strategy to focus on forthcoming general elections, it is learnt that the party high command had decided to not make senior state leaders like Satyanarayan Sharma, Dhanendra Sahu, Amitesh Shukla, Arun Vohra, Lakheshwar Baghel, Manoj Mandavi, Amarjeet Bhagat and Rampukar Singh.

Another heavyweight who’s name is missing from the Baghel council of ministers is former union minister Charan Das Mahant, is expected to be accomodated as the Speaker of state Assembly. Sources stated that the Congress may also field some of these names in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In an indication that the Congress is in no mood for easing the political pressure on its opponents, the first two decisions of the Baghel Cabinet — a farm loan waiver of `6,100 crore of over 16.65 lakh farmers and increased minimum support price (MSP) for maize — have seemingly indicated attempts at reaching out to the predominantly agricultural population that has backed the Congress in the recently held Assembly polls.

Sources stated that the Congress is expected to take a final call on the list of its Lok Sabha contestants after consultation between the chief minister and central high command. Each of these candidates would be selected on their winnability on their respective seats and party is expected to filed several first timers, sources added.

The state has 11 Lok Sabha seats and with an impressive performance in the recent Assembly polls the Congress hopes to secure most of these seats for itself. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls the state had elected just one Congress MP — Tamradhwaj Sahu — while 10 BJP members to the lower house of Parliament.

The Congress returned to power in Chhattisgarh after dislodging the Dr Raman Singh-led BJP government which served for three terms in the state. The Congress secured 68 of the 90 Assembly constituencies, while the BJP was restricted to just 15 seats.