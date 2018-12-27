The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 27, 2018 | Last Update : 05:53 PM IST

India, All India

Indian Army strengthens Indo-Myanmar border to curb trans-border crimes

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Dec 27, 2018, 5:40 pm IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2018, 5:40 pm IST

The vast stretch of Indo-Myanmar Border along North Eastern states of Arunachal, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram is manned by Assam Rifles.

Assam Rifles (AR) which is under the Eastern Command of the Indian Army is strengthening the Indo-Myanmar border. (Representational Image | PTI)
 Assam Rifles (AR) which is under the Eastern Command of the Indian Army is strengthening the Indo-Myanmar border. (Representational Image | PTI)

Kolkata: The Assam Rifles (AR) which is under the Eastern Command of the Indian Army is strengthening the Indo-Myanmar border. It is increasing its "presence" and "occupying additional locations" to curb trans-border crimes.

The vast stretch of Indo-Myanmar Border along the North Eastern states of Arunachal, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram is manned by the AR.

This unfenced border along very challenging terrain presents a huge challenge for the armed forces guarding it.

On Thursday, the Eastern Command said in a statement, "As part of the process of strengthening the Indo-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles has taken a number of steps to increase its presence in the remote border areas of Northeast."

The Eastern Command statement elaborated, "The AR is now in the process of occupying a number of additional locations all along the Indo-Myanmar border. The new move which has recently commenced aims at keeping a strict curb on illegal trans-border activities like smuggling of drugs, weapons and contraband items as also keep a check on un-authorised crossing of civilians in the border areas. The Army through Eastern Command is responsible for the operations in the Northeast and coordinates the operations of the AR along this border."

The development also comes close on the heels of visits by the Army personnel and their family members of India and Myanmar, which share a very long history of cordial relationship based on friendship and trust, to each other's country.

As a natural corollary to the long-standing friendship, both armed forces also share a very close relationship in terms of joint training and operations.

Taking the friendship to a new level in a unique initiative to encourage more people to people contact, 60 couples from the Eastern Command were on a two-day trip to Myanmar from December 23 to 25.

The Indian Army team consisted of officers, junior commissioned officers and other ranks, all part of the Eastern Command which guards the Indo-Myanmar border. 

As part of the same programme, 60 Army couples from the Myanmar Army were also on a reciprocal visit to Bodhgaya during the same time. 

The Eastern Command added, "Such visits between the armed forces personnel and their families add a new dimension to the already robust mechanism of defence cooperation and pave the way for a long-lasting and fruitful partnership between the two countries."

Tags: assam rifles, indian army, indo-myanmar border
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Aww! YouTube does an Oopsie, lifts YouTuber’s video without credit

2

OnePlus offers OnePlus 6T for Rs 3,500 off

3

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer: This love story is not that easy

4

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

5

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham