The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 27, 2018 | Last Update : 01:10 PM IST

India, All India

8 cops suspended over Dalit's death in UP’s Amroha

ANI
Published : Dec 27, 2018, 12:10 pm IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2018, 12:10 pm IST

Deceased was identified as Balkishan, who according to relatives, died in police custody on Monday night.

Enraged over the death of Balkishan, a mob also went violent and ransacked the car of a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). (Photo: ANI)
 Enraged over the death of Balkishan, a mob also went violent and ransacked the car of a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). (Photo: ANI)

Amroha: Eight cops including the Station House Officer (SHO) of Dhanaura police station at Amroha have been suspended for "dereliction of duty" in the case of alleged custodial death of a Dalit man on Tuesday.

Police have also set up a departmental inquiry to investigate the matter.

The deceased was identified as Balkishan, who according to relatives allegedly died in the police custody on Monday night.

However, the district police denied the claim and asserted that the man who was arrested four days ago on the basis of suspicion in a case of theft, reported unwell in the morning and was rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

Sharing details of the case, Vipin Tanda, Superintendent of Police (SP), Amroha said, "One person was arrested on the basis of suspicion. He was brought to Police Station and was interrogated. However, today morning he was not feeling well and hence was immediately rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) and district hospital thereafter."

Enraged over the death of Balkishan, a mob also went violent and ransacked the car of a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). They also staged a protest and created a ruckus outside the police station and halted the traffic at Dhanaura-Chandpur road.

Tags: custodial death, dhanaura, 8 cops suspended, dalit
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Amroha

MOST POPULAR

1

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer: This love story is not that easy

2

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

3

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

4

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

5

Men are more sensitive and fragile, says Jennifer Lopez

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham