35 students on way to attend PM's rally in Dharamshala injured as bus overturns

Students were on their way to Dharamshala to attend PM Modi's 'Jan Abhar Rally' to mark 1st anniversary of BJP govt in Himachal.

The bus overturned in Jawali sub-division of Kangra district on Thursday morning, a district official said. (Photo: ANI)

Shimla: As many as 35 students of a computer training centre, on their way to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Dharamshala, were injured when their bus overturned in Jawali sub-division of Kangra district on Thursday morning, a district official said.

They were on their way to Police Grounds, Dharamshala, in a private school bus to attend PM Modi's 'Jan Abhar Rally' being organised to mark the first anniversary of the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh.

Among the injured, the condition of five is stated to be critical and they have been admitted to a hospital, the district official said.