

16 passengers fall ill after fire breaks out in Kolkata Metro coach

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Dec 27, 2018, 7:53 pm IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2018, 7:53 pm IST

Smoke was seen coming out of the Dum Dum-bound metro rake soon after it left the Maidan station. (Photo: ANI)
Kolkata: Several passengers were taken ill after smoke was detected inside a coach of the Kolkata Metro during the peak hour on Thursday, officials said.

Smoke was seen coming out of the Dum Dum-bound metro rake soon after it left the Maidan station.

The fire has been doused with help of fire hydrants. West Bengal Fire Service and Kolkata Police Disaster Management were present at the spot.

"A lot of smoke was seen as soon as the train left the platform. We understood since there is smoke, there must be fire somewhere. We switched off the power connection and took up efforts to douse the fire. We have rescued all the passengers and there has been no casualty," Metro Railway CPRO Indrani Banerjee said.

Aparajita Rai, Additional Deputy Commissioner said, “There are no casualties, 16 people have been injured, all have been taken to SSKM Medical College. It was an accident, there was a small spark in the front portion of the metro.”

Metro services have been temporarily suspended.

 

