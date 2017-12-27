The Asian Age | News



Malegaon blast case: Lt Col Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya won't be tried under MCOCA

Both Sadhvi and Purohit will, however, be tried under sections 120 B, 302, 307, 304, 326, 427, 153 A of Indian Penal Code.

The court in its order also said that Sadhvi Pragya could not be exonerated of conspiracy charges as she was aware about the motorcycle being used for the conspiracy. (Photo: PTI)
 The court in its order also said that Sadhvi Pragya could not be exonerated of conspiracy charges as she was aware about the motorcycle being used for the conspiracy. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday discharged Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya and two others under MCOCA and 17, 20 and 13 of the UAPA, and arms act in the Malegaon blast case.

Both Sadhvi and Purohit will, however, be tried under sections 120 B, 302, 307, 304, 326, 427, 153 A of Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with section 18 (conspiracy) of UAPA or Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

All the accused are already out on bail and will continue to be on bail. All previous bonds and sureties are to continue according to special NIA court.

The court in its order also said that Sadhvi Pragya could not be exonerated of conspiracy charges as she was aware about the motorcycle being used for the conspiracy.

The court will next hear the case on January 15.

The Supreme Court had, on August 21, granted bail to Malegaon blast accused Lt Colonel Purohit, while the Bombay High Court had granted bail to another accused Sadhvi Pragya in April.

Seven people were killed in a bomb blast on September 29, 2008, at Malegaon, a communally-sensitive textile town in Nashik district of north Maharashtra.

(With agency inputs)

