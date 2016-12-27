Indigo, Spicejet flights come face-to-face at Delhi airport

Tuesday, Dec 27, 2016 | Last Update : 11:15 AM IST

Indigo flight was moving towards taxiway after landing and SpiceJet flight came in front for take off.

A major mishap was averted at Delhi's IGI airport on Tuesday morning as an IndiGo and a SpiceJet aircraft came face-to-face on the runway.
New Delhi: A major mishap was averted at Delhi's IGI airport on Tuesday morning as an IndiGo and a SpiceJet aircraft came face-to-face on the runway.

According to reports, the IndiGo flight was moving towards taxiway after landing and the Spicejet flight was about to take off when the two aircraft came dangerously close.

Reports suggest that there might have been a miscommunication with Air Traffic Control tower.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the safety regulator, has ordered an enquiry into the incident.

In another incident in Goa, a Jet Airways flight had veered off the runway at Dabolim airport while aligning for take off to Mumbai early today, with 15 passengers suffering ‘minor’ injuries during evacuation.

