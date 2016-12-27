Tuesday, Dec 27, 2016 | Last Update : 03:19 AM IST

India, All India

ED detects huge deposits in accounts of BSP, Mayawati kin

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 27, 2016, 12:45 am IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2016, 2:03 am IST

Preliminary scrutiny of the records revealed that huge cash of about Rs 13-17 crore was deposited every other day, they added.

BSP Chief Mayawati (Photo: PTI)
 BSP Chief Mayawati (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a development that could have significant political ramifications in Uttar Pradesh, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday detected cash deposits totalling over Rs 105 crore in an account allegedly belonging to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rs 1.43 crore in an account belonging to party supremo Mayawati’s brother Anand in a branch of a nationalised bank in the national capital.

According to sources, the ED, as part of its routine survey and enquiry operations to check suspicious and huge cash deposits in banks, on Monday visited the Karol Bagh branch of the United Bank of India (UBI) and found huge deposits made in these two accounts post-demonetisation.

“ED sleuths called for the records of the deposits made in the  BSP account and found that while Rs 102 crore was deposited in Rs 1,000 notes, the rest Rs 3 crore was deposited in the old Rs 500 notes,” sources said. Preliminary scrutiny of the records revealed that huge cash of about Rs 13-17 crore was deposited every other day, they added. The agency has sought full details about the two accounts from the bank even as it is understood that the agency will write to the income-tax department which has the powers to go into the legality of donations and contributions made to political parties. The ED may also seek clarifications from the UBI officials in this regard.

The agency sleuths also detected another account in the same branch belonging to Anand, brother of BSP chief Mayawati, where a total of Rs 1.43 crore amount was found. The Central probe agency has also asked the bank to provide to it CCTV footage and KYC documents used to open the accounts, they said. As far as Anands’s account is concerned, sources said, the agency will soon issue notices to him and also intimate the I-T sleuths for investigation under anti-tax evasion laws.

The agency has been carrying out enquiry operations at over 50 bank branches to check possible instances of hawala dealings and money laundering after the government scrapped the two high value currencies of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 on November 8.

Tags: enforcement directorate, mayawati, post-demonetisation, united bank of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Anushka reveals Karan inappropriately touched her while filming ADHM

2

Airport in Japan has toilet paper for smartphones

3

2016 gaffes: from Trump's '7-Eleven' to Queen's 'very rude'

4

Chances of pregnancy higher if women orgasm

5

Here's what topped the porn wishlist this Christmas

more

Editors' Picks

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: PTI/File)

Major humiliation for BJP: UP mayor refers to Vajpayee as 'deceased' leader

R Ashwin, who was conferred the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year Award, has been under the scanner for failing to thank MS Dhoni. (Photo: Twitter/ PTI)

R Ashwin hits back after MS Dhoni snub

Mohammed Shami, who was ruled out of the ODI series against England, was crucial to India’s success in the recently concluded five-match Test series against England. (Photo: AP)

Shami’s wife criticised for ‘not wearing hijab’

An American national who was allegedly drugged and gangraped at a hotel in Delhi in April, has returned to India to record her statement and identify the accused. (Representational image)

Visiting India was my lifelong dream: US gangrape victim

‘Jhund Ul Khalifa al Hind Fl Bilad’ or ‘Army of the Caliph in South India’ is the most dangerous of all ISIS-affiliated modules that NIA busted in 2016. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Hyderabad ISIS module most dangerous terror outfit: NIA

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Conor McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously. (Photo: AP)

Conor McGregor becomes 1st fighter to hold 2 UFC titles

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham