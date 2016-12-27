Tuesday, Dec 27, 2016 | Last Update : 06:13 AM IST

India, All India

Donald Trump in, Richard Verma to bow out

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Dec 27, 2016, 12:24 am IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2016, 4:22 am IST

Verma is a political appointee of the Obama administration and not a career diplomat.

Richard Verma, US Ambassador to India (Photo: PTI)
 Richard Verma, US Ambassador to India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With the Trump administration set to take office on January 20, US Ambassador to India Richard Verma is likely to put in his papers and demit office by then. Mr Verma is a political appointee of the Obama administration and not a career diplomat.

Sources indicated that it is the convention for political appointees to offer their resignation once a new administration is in place. Usually, the new administration accepts the resignation or may ask an envoy to continue for another six months in case there is no immediate replacement.

Around noon on November 9, when it became clear that Republican presidential candidate (and now President-elect) Donald Trump was winning the election, Mr Verma had said the US was “pretty divided” during the “impassioned” campaign and that the new President would have to “bring the country together”. Even as a visibly grim Mr Verma looked on, the mood in the US Embassy premises for many had become distinctly sombre during the counting process when Mr Trump began surging ahead, with some of the women there sobbing after Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton was defeated.

Mr Verma, who is of Indian origin, had worked closely with Hillary Clinton when she was serving as the Secretary of State during Mr Obama’s tenure.

“The ties that bind our two countries together are built on our shared democratic values, and go beyond the friendship of the American President and the Indian Prime Minister. They go beyond the economic and people-to-people ties. The US-India relationship is vitally important, it is bipartisan, and it is only growing stronger. Here’s to another four years of robust US-India ‘dosti’ (friendship),” Mr. Verma had said soon after the electoral verdict.

Mr Verma is serving as the 25th US Ambassador to India. He was nominated by President Obama on September 18, 2014, and was confirmed by the U.S. Senate and sworn in by Secretary of State John Kerry in December 2014. The US diplomatic presence in India comprises “one of the largest U.S. Missions in the world, including four consulates across India and nearly every agency of the U.S. government”.

As a “former Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs in the Obama Administration, he had led the State Department’s efforts on Capitol Hill and served as a senior member of then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s team”.

According to the US Government, Ambassador Verma earlier has had a distinguished career in the private sector, serving as partner at the global law firm of Steptoe & Johnson LLP, and as Senior Counsellor to the Albright Stonebridge Group. His practice had focused on international law and regulatory issues, with a specialisation in Asia and emerging markets. He is also the recipient of the State Department’s Distinguished Service Award.

Tags: richard verma, donald trump, hillary clinton
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Anushka reveals Karan inappropriately touched her while filming ADHM

2

Airport in Japan has toilet paper for smartphones

3

2016 gaffes: from Trump's '7-Eleven' to Queen's 'very rude'

4

Chances of pregnancy higher if women orgasm

5

Here's what topped the porn wishlist this Christmas

more

Editors' Picks

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: PTI/File)

Major humiliation for BJP: UP mayor refers to Vajpayee as 'deceased' leader

R Ashwin, who was conferred the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year Award, has been under the scanner for failing to thank MS Dhoni. (Photo: Twitter/ PTI)

R Ashwin hits back after MS Dhoni snub

Mohammed Shami, who was ruled out of the ODI series against England, was crucial to India’s success in the recently concluded five-match Test series against England. (Photo: AP)

Shami’s wife criticised for ‘not wearing hijab’

An American national who was allegedly drugged and gangraped at a hotel in Delhi in April, has returned to India to record her statement and identify the accused. (Representational image)

Visiting India was my lifelong dream: US gangrape victim

‘Jhund Ul Khalifa al Hind Fl Bilad’ or ‘Army of the Caliph in South India’ is the most dangerous of all ISIS-affiliated modules that NIA busted in 2016. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Hyderabad ISIS module most dangerous terror outfit: NIA

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Numerous celebrities were seen at a Christmas bash thrown by Farah Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Farah Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Numerous Bollywood stars were present at the launch of Esha Amin's new label on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town ladies come out in their fashionable best

Bollywood celebrities were snapped outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth, Zareen, Gautam step out for dinner

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Jacqueline, Kriti, Dharmendra, other stars get spotted in the city

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham