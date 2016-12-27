Centre to make its media wing more effective

The step comes on the heels of a recent cadre review of Indian Information Service by the Union Cabinet.

New Delhi: Press Information Bureau, the Central government’s media interface, is in for a major overhaul with new appointments and strengthening of the department’s regional offices.

Sources aware of the development said senior ADG-level officials are likely to be posted at PIB offices in order to make the bureau “an effective nationwide agency for the Central government”, of which Union information and broadcasting minister Venkaiah Naidu is understood to be in favour of.

Due to the cadre review, two director general-level officials were made principal DGs, while six officials were aelevated to the DG level and 19 officials were promoted to the rank of ADGs.

Sources stated that the I&B minister had at a recent meeting with senior officials asked them to be prepared to be posted in other parts of the country. While this has created some unease in the PIB, Naidu is understood to be of the view that strengthening of PIB’s regional offices was very essential as the message of people centric work and policies being done by Narendra Modi government needs to be taken to the masses across the country.

It is understood that while DG-level officials are likely to be spared from a posting in regional centres, several ADG-level officials are soon likely to receive their transfer orders from the government.

The information ministry is currently looking at various options where these senior officials can be deputed soon.

The I&B ministry has isued the first list of promitions in the cadre in which Frank Noronha and Ganeshan have been promoted to the rank of Principal DG from DG level. The second list of promotions is expected soon in which six ADG level officials are expected to be elevated to DG level. Another list is also awaited in which 19 directors are likely to be proimoted to ADG rank.

Sources stated that IIS service is facing severe stagnation as officers from the 1989-2000 batches are still working as directors, while IAS officers of 1997 batch are working as joint secretaries in Government of India. Due to the stagnation, officers selected to the IIS services start looking for options as soon as they are selected under the service.