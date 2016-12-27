Tuesday, Dec 27, 2016 | Last Update : 03:19 AM IST

India, All India

AgustaWestland scam: SP Tyagi gets bail but cannot leave Delhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 27, 2016, 12:19 am IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2016, 2:01 am IST

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar granted the bail to Mr Tyagi on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and one surety of the same amount.

Former Air Chief Marshal S.P. Tyagi. (Photo: PTI)
 Former Air Chief Marshal S.P. Tyagi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to former chief of the Indian Air Force S.P. Tyagi in the multi-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal scam. The court, however, directed the former Air Chief Marshal not to leave Delhi and the National Capital Region or tamper with evidence in the high-profile case.

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar granted the bail to Mr Tyagi on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and one surety of the same amount. The bail applications of other two accused - Mr Tyagi’s cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and lawyer Gautam Khaitan - are pending before the court, which said it would decide on the two pleas on January 4.

During the hearing of the bail plea, Mr Tyagi’s advocate Maneka Guruswamy had said that her client “could not be deprived of freedom if the investigation is taking time to complete”. She had claimed that ever since the registration of the FIR four years ago, the CBI has not been able to confront Mr Tyagi with any incriminating evidence to date.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, had opposed the bail pleas, saying if set free, the accused might influence the witnesses and hamper the “multi-layered probe by various agencies in more than one jurisdictions involving several countries”.

“We have evidence where the meetings unofficially took place for the purpose of crime. At this stage, please do not entertain their bail pleas. Let the probe be completed,” he said, seeking dismissal of the bail pleas of all the three accused. He added that the case has “tarnished (the) country’s name”.

On the court’s query whether the CBI had any material supporting the claim that Mr Tyagi had received the money, the agency said that the former IAF chief had purchased several properties for which the source of income were not disclosed and the official position held by Mr Tyagi faced “abuse”.

Advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey, counsel for Mr Khaitan, too, had countered the CBI’s argument, claiming that the agency was trying to sensationalise the matter and there was no allegation that his client did not join the probe or that he ever tried to influence the case. Sanjeev Tyagi’s counsel Manav Gupta also opposed the CBI’s contention saying there was no reason to claim that, if granted bail, his client would hamper the probe.

The accused sought bail on the grounds that the evidence was documentary in nature and had already been seized by the CBI with which they have been cooperating.

Tags: agustawestland case, indian air force, s.p. tyagi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Anushka reveals Karan inappropriately touched her while filming ADHM

2

Airport in Japan has toilet paper for smartphones

3

2016 gaffes: from Trump's '7-Eleven' to Queen's 'very rude'

4

Chances of pregnancy higher if women orgasm

5

Here's what topped the porn wishlist this Christmas

more

Editors' Picks

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: PTI/File)

Major humiliation for BJP: UP mayor refers to Vajpayee as 'deceased' leader

R Ashwin, who was conferred the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year Award, has been under the scanner for failing to thank MS Dhoni. (Photo: Twitter/ PTI)

R Ashwin hits back after MS Dhoni snub

Mohammed Shami, who was ruled out of the ODI series against England, was crucial to India’s success in the recently concluded five-match Test series against England. (Photo: AP)

Shami’s wife criticised for ‘not wearing hijab’

An American national who was allegedly drugged and gangraped at a hotel in Delhi in April, has returned to India to record her statement and identify the accused. (Representational image)

Visiting India was my lifelong dream: US gangrape victim

‘Jhund Ul Khalifa al Hind Fl Bilad’ or ‘Army of the Caliph in South India’ is the most dangerous of all ISIS-affiliated modules that NIA busted in 2016. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Hyderabad ISIS module most dangerous terror outfit: NIA

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Melanin Goddess dazzled the world of fashion this year while Indian acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi gave hope with her appearance at NY Fashion Week, a year when people made news on the fashion circuit for good initiatives as well as the wrong reasons (Photo: AFP/Instagram/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Making news on the ramp

While security arrangements in Europe were in place for Christmas, people across the Middle East, Pakistan and India celebrated Christmas with jubilation (Photo: AP)

Yearender 2016: Silent Night, Holy Night

This year saw animals and humans both make headlines with their pictures and people put their photoshop skills to use and made us laugh with all these memes. (Photo: Facebook/Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Impressive Photoshop battles this year

The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year

From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year

The photographer breaks gender stereotypes by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Women in traditional 'male jobs' for powerful photo-series

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham