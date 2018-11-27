The Asian Age | News

Shameful, inhuman: SC slams Bihar govt for shelter home violations

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 27, 2018, 12:12 pm IST
Updated : Nov 27, 2018, 12:32 pm IST

The top court gave the state government 24 hours to it add the charges under section 377 (rape) IPC and POCSO Act in the FIR.

 Supreme Court says, 'if we find that there were offences under section 377 IPC and POCSO Act and you did not register FIR, we will pass an order against the government.' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up Bihar government for failing to register the appropriate criminal cases in connection with the alleged physical and sexual abuse of inmates in 17 shelter homes in the state as highlighted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

The Supreme Court was hearing a separate case of multiple rapes at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur when it found faults in the way the Bihar government has been handling sodomy cases.

Supreme Court says, 'if we find that there were offences under section 377 IPC and POCSO Act and you did not register FIR, we will pass an order against the government.'

“What are you (Bihar govt) doing? It’s shameful. If the child is sodomised you say it’s nothing? How can you do this? It’s inhuman. We were told that matter will be looked with great seriousness, this is seriousness? Every time I read this file it’s tragic,” the top court added.

The top court gave the state government 24 hours to it add the charges under section 377 (rape) IPC and POCSO Act in the FIR.

The court will resume hearing on Wednesday.

Tags: supreme court, bihar shelter case, bihar government, ipc, pocso act
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

