The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 27, 2018 | Last Update : 02:09 PM IST

India, All India

3 militants, 1 soldier killed in encounters at JK's Pulwama, Kulgam districts

PTI
Published : Nov 27, 2018, 12:38 pm IST
Updated : Nov 27, 2018, 12:38 pm IST

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Redwani area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir around midnight, police said.

v
 v

Srinagar: Three unidentified militants and a soldier were killed while two jawans were injured in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam and Pulwama districts on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Redwani area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir around midnight, a police official said here.

The operation was launched after receiving information about the presence of militants in the area, he said.

Read: Encounters break out between militants, security forces in J&K's Kulgam, Pulwama

The officer said as the searches were going on, militants fired on the forces, who retaliated. Two militants were killed in the ensuing gunfight and three soldiers were injured, he said, adding that one of the injured soldiers later succumbed at a hospital.

The official said arms, ammunition and other incriminating materials were seized from the encounter site.

In another operation at Hafoo area of Tral in Pulwama district, an unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces, he said. The identity and the group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained, the official said.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, srinagar, encounter in j&k
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Mission Mangal: Don't think five heroes can work together, says Akshay Kumar

2

On 10th anniversary of 26/11, Bollywood pays tribute to victims and martyrs

3

Infinix Note 5 Stylus review: Productivity on a budget

4

Unseen photos from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s post wedding bash photos

5

Watch: Cool video of a spacecraft leaving Earth, from ISS

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Ssireum is among the oldest surviving sports in Korea. (Photo: AFP)

Korean ssireum festival held in Andong

From rare Sumatran tigers, to an albino calf, escaped wolf and a runaway peacock who fled with turkeys, here are animals in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From glazed roast chicken, to chocolate sheet cake and brussel sprouts here are food shots (and recipes) to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food Porn: Scrumptious dishes for the hungry soul

The three-day annual festival, starting Wednesday, is to dedicate to the kingdom's ancestral naval warriors. (Photo: AP)

Cambodia marks water festival with boat races

It is the largest automotive showcase of Medellin. (Photo: AFP)

Colombia: Hundreds attend car festival in Medellin

Daspu, a wordplay on the expression 'Das putas' that means 'The hookers' in Portuguese, is a fashion house founded and run by the city's prostitutes. (Photo: AP)

Brazilian sex workers hold annual fashion show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham