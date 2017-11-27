World should fight terror unitedly, says Modi

Terrorism has taken an ugly shape and has become a global threat almost as a daily routine, says Modi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled the sacrifices of brave citizens in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack nine years ago, and said terrorism posed a global threat “almost as a daily routine”, and stressed on the need to fight it unitedly.

Speaking in his monthly radio programme “Mann ki Baat”, Mr Modi said even a few years ago, when India talked about the threats of terrorism, not many in the world were ready to take it seriously. “Now that terrorism is knocking at their doors, every government in the world, those who believe in humanity, governments with faith in democracy, are seeing this as one of the biggest challenges,” he said, adding that terrorism was a threat to humanity across the world.

“Terrorism has taken an ugly shape and has become a global threat almost as a daily routine. Terrorism has challenged humanity. It is bent upon destroying humanitarian forces. So not only India but all humanitarian forces will have to keep fighting unitedly to defeat the menace of terrorism,” he said.

India, he stressed, was the land of Lord Buddha, Lord Mahavir, Guru Nanak and Mahatma Gandhi, and gave the world the message of love and non-violence. Mr Modi said while November 26 was observed as Constitution Day, the nation could not forget that on this day nine years ago, terrorists had launched attacks across Mumbai.

“The country remembers and bows to those brave citizens, policemen, securitymen and each one who lost their lives then. This country can never forget their sacrifice,” he said.

He also recalled the role of the Indian Navy in war and peace ahead of Navy Day to be celebrated on December 4. While most navies across the world allowed women on their warships only in later years, a large number of women had played leading roles in the Chola Navy, almost 800-900 years ago, he said, referring to the Chola Empire.

He said while many recall the role of the Navy in war, it had also played a key part in extending humanitarian aid to India’s neighbours. The PM added that Armed Forces Flag Day, observed on December every year, was a day to take pride in, and show respect for the nation’s armed forces. He said between December 1 and December 7, a campaign would be organised to spread information about the armed forces. “Throughout the week every one, old or young, should wear the flag. Experiences and acts of valour of those from the armed forces can be posted on a hashtag for Armed Forces Flag Day (#armedforcesflagday),” he suggested.

He said this was also an occasion to collect funds for the welfare of jawans, for the dependants of those killed and the rehabilitation of those injured in wars. He pointed out that cashless donation was also possible.

To mark World Soil Day on December 5, Mr Modi asked what would happen if there was no fertile soil.

“The very thought is dreadful. There will be no soil, no plants and trees will grow. Serious damage is caused because of an excessive use of urea. Can our farmers... resolve that by 2022, when we complete 75 years of Independence, they will cut down urea usage to half of what is used now?”

Wishing people on the occasion of Id-e-Milad-un-Nabi, to be celebrated soon, he said in the New Year, people should forget their sorrows and remember their joys.

Union ministers Smriti Irani and Rajyavardhan Rathore on Sunday paid homage to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

“They brought terror to our shores & were met with the sheer will of our forces to protect the sovereignty & integrity of India,” Ms Irani said in a tweet. “Homage to all victims of 26/11 & gratitude to those who protected us then and continue to do so now,” she tweeted. Mr Rathore, minister of state for I&B, asked people to resolve to eliminate terrorism in all forms and make India a safer place. “On the 9th anniversary of #MumbaiTerrorAttack, a humble prayer for security personnel who gave their lives protecting us,” he said. “As we share the grief of the families who lost their loved ones, let us all resolve to eliminate terrorism in all forms and make India a safer, better nation,” he said.