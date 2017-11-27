The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 27, 2017 | Last Update : 01:55 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court to hear woman’s plea to exhume Jayalalithaa’s body

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Nov 27, 2017, 1:18 am IST
Updated : Nov 27, 2017, 1:49 am IST

She said she was born in Mylapore on August 14, 1980 where Shylaja was residing.

J. Jayalalithaa (Photo: PTI)
 J. Jayalalithaa (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Monday, a writ petition from a woman Amrutha alias Manjula, claiming to be the biological daughter of former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, seeking DNA test to substantiate her claim.

People from Tamil Nadu and across the country believe that Jayalalithaa was a spinster and the present petition which also seeks a direction for exhuming the body, buried on the shores of Marina beach in December 2016 to be cremated as per Hindu tradition is bound to create ripples in Tamil Nadu.

The Bangalore based woman along with two other elder cousins L.S. Lalitha and Ranjani Ravindranatha has sought the Supreme Court intervention as her efforts to meet Jayalalithaa during her life time were in vain. This was because Ms Sasikala’s family prevented such a meeting, she said.

She was also not allowed to attend the burial ceremony. She submitted that she had made representations to the President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CBI, judges of the apex court but she could not get any justice. Hence she is seeking redressal from the court.

Explaining her relationship, Ms Amrutha said her adoptive mother Shylaja, sister of Ms. Jayalalithaa died in 2015 while her adoptive father Sarathy died on March 20 this year.

They had adopted her as they did not have a child. Before his death, his father had confessed to her she is the biological daughter of Jayalalithaa and her birth and adoption were kept the secret to uphold the family’s dignity.

She said she was born in Mylapore on August 14, 1980 where Shylaja was residing.

According to her, she grew up as Shylaja’s daughter and it was only after the death of  Jayalalithaa that she came to know the true story through her cousins (co-petitioners in the case) and close family members.

She asserted that it was decided by the family members that her birth from the unwed mother will be kept as a secret.

Tags: supreme court, j jayalalithaa, ram nath kovind
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Lucknow votes to elect first woman mayor in 100 years

2

Japanese cosmetics brand apologises for sign barring Chinese people at retail shop

3

Hong Kong Super Series: Tai Tzu Ying beats PV Sindhu in finals

4

Scientists develop world's first AI politician

5

'Beyhad' actor Piyush Sahdev arrested after woman files complaint; sister Meher Vij reacts

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham